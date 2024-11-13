Turkey, Egypt discuss Africa amid Somalia-Ethiopia conflict





Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan last September, in a sign of warming relations. [Getty]

Turkish and Egyptian officials held two rounds of talks on Africa and Libya on Monday, a sign of growing rapprochement between the two once-hostile nations and amid tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Facebook that the discussions focused on the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region. The discussions were led by Ihab Awad, Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs, and Elif Ulgen, Director General for Eastern and Southern Africa at the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Egypt's Foreign Ministry said the two sides reached common ground and agreement on “means of maintaining security and stability” in the Horn of Africa region, enabling the “restoration of shipping” to normal levels in the Red Sea. He added that Turkey and Egypt would “strengthen their cooperation at multiple levels to achieve their common goals in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea,” while supporting Somalia in its efforts to “fight terrorism » and strengthen its national army. Regarding Libya, the two countries agreed to continue consultations and exchanges of views so as to “achieve the interests of the brotherly Libyan people.” Egypt and Turkey have backed opposing sides in the Libyan conflict, with Cairo supporting the forces of eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, and Turkey providing significant support to authorities based in the capital Tripoli. However, Turkey and Egypt have both provided support to Somalia, with Ankara signing a historic defense deal with the Somali government in February under which Turkey would patrol and defend Somali territorial waters. Egypt also signed a military cooperation protocol with Somalia, which provides for the deployment of Egyptian troops in the country as part of an African peacekeeping force. The Egyptian move is widely believed to be aimed at Ethiopia, which accuses Somalia of interfering in its internal affairs following a maritime deal between Addis Ababa and the breakaway state of Somaliland. Egypt has its own long-running dispute with Ethiopia over the Great Renaissance Dam on the Nile, which Egypt fears could deprive it of vital water. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Turkey last September, where he met his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan after more than a decade of hostility. Erdogan had already furiously denounced Sisis' 2013 coup against Egypt's first democratically elected leader, Mohammed Morsi, and his crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood movement. Earlier this year, it was reported that Turkey could potentially serve as a mediator in the dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia.

