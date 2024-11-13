PM Modi to launch key tribal welfare projects in Bihar





The Prime Minister will visit Jamui in Bihar on Friday to commemorate the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jamui, Bihar, on Friday to commemorate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, marking the start of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, an eminent tribal freedom fighter and social reformer. The event will include the unveiling of a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honor of Munda. Jamui, along with Koderma and Hazaribagh of Jharkhand, forms a tribal belt, which has always been the center of the Santhal, Oraon and Munda tribes. This will be his second visit to Bihar in three days. He was in Darbhanga on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of AIIMS and inaugurate other projects. Bihar goes to polls next year in October-November. One of the highlights of Wednesday's event was the visit of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar touching Prime Minister Modi's feet and seeking his blessings after finishing his speech. Kumar is only six months younger than the Prime Minister.

During his visit to Jamui, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for a series of development projects aimed at improving infrastructure, healthcare, education and livelihoods of the tribal people of Bihar and neighboring regions. These projects, worth over Rs 6,640 crore, are expected to significantly improve the quality of life in tribal-dominated areas, with a focus on long-term sustainable growth.

Among key initiatives, the Prime Minister will launch 23 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs), a major step in improving access to healthcare for tribal communities living in remote and underserved areas. Additionally, 30 more MMUs will be introduced under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), thereby expanding the reach of medical services to the tribal people of the region. Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the grih pravesh (housewarming ceremony) of 11,000 new houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). This initiative aims to provide better housing and living conditions to tribal families, by addressing issues related to housing and sanitation in rural tribal areas.

Prime Minister Modis' visit, which will take place amid the polls in Jharkhand, which will take place on November 20 for its second phase, will also focus on education, with the inauguration of 10 Eklavya model residential schools, a worth around Rs 450 crore. These schools are designed to provide quality education to tribal children, thereby bridging the educational gap and promoting better access to modern learning resources. Apart from education and health, the Prime Minister will also focus on promoting tribal entrepreneurship by inaugurating 300 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs), aimed at supporting tribal communities by providing them with opportunities to utilize sustainably use forest resources and generate livelihoods. These centers are expected to play a vital role in strengthening economic empowerment and creating employment in the tribal areas.

Infrastructure development will also be a key aspect of the Prime Minister's visit which will lay the foundation for the construction of 500 km of new roads, designed to improve connectivity in remote tribal areas. Additionally, 100 multi-purpose centers (MPCs) will be established to serve as community hubs, offering a range of services that will directly benefit the tribal people. With an aim to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of Indian tribal communities, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two museums of tribal freedom fighters in Madhya Pradesh, located in Chhindwara and Jabalpur, as well as two tribal research institutes in Srinagar and Gangtok. These institutions will serve as centers for documenting, preserving and promoting the history, culture and contributions of tribal people to India's national identity.

