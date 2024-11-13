Trump nominates Elon Musk; Pete HegsethExBulletin





Today's best stories

President-elect Donald Trump is accelerating the construction of his team for a second term in the White House. He says he will name former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, House Rep. Elise Stefanik as ambassador to the U.N. and Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida as national security adviser. Trump also tapped Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new government agency called the Department of Government Effectiveness. Some of his selections, like that of television host Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense, have raised eyebrows. Here's who else Trump has chosen so far as cabinet members and key advisors.

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to speak at an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center November 6, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Trump's selections reflect his emphasis on loyalty and show a more nationalistic and transactional emphasis when it comes to his policy priorities, NPR's Franco Ordoez tells Up First. Strong opposition to China, support for Israel and skepticism towards Ukraine are expected. A House Republican committee chairman expressed shock after Hegseth was named defense secretary. The representative said Hegseth was not on the known list of names under consideration. Hegseth is a decorated veteran, but lacks the high-level management and national security experience expected for this role, Ordoez says

A US jury has awarded $42 million to three former inmates of Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. The mistreatment they suffered there at the hands of American troops is one of the lasting legacies of the invasion of Iraq. Photos of the abuse were published in 2004. Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of torture inflicted on prisoners.

The jury said U.S. military contractor CACI could be convicted because interrogators provided by CACI at the prison conspired with U.S. soldiers to inflict torture on the plaintiffs, NPR's Ruth Sherlock said. CACI denies this characterization and asserts that its employees did not participate in the abuses committed by military police at Abu Ghraib. This case focuses specifically on the three plaintiffs and does not pave the way for compensation for other victims. Sherlock notes that the verdict shows how difficult it is for victims of US military abuses to obtain any redress. Last year, Sherlock spoke to former Abu Ghraib detainee Talib al-Majl, who is not one of the three plaintiffs in the latest case. He told Sherlock that the 16 months he was held in prison ruined his life.

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer has announced plans to reduce climate pollution by at least 81% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. He pledged to tackle global warming at the COP29 climate summit , which takes place this week.

The UK plans to achieve this goal by investing in climate solutions such as wind, solar, large batteries and nuclear power, says NPR's Julia Simon. Starmer also made an economic argument for the change, saying it is a huge opportunity to invest in British businesses. There hasn't been as much optimism about U.S. leadership at this climate summit, Simon says. President-elect Trump has previously called climate change a hoax. Special series

Money from fossil fuels is directly funding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a leading climate scientist claims. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionKirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

Each weekday, Morning Edition will dig deeper into one of the promises President-elect Donald Trump made for the first day of his administration.

Trump has promised to boost the US fossil fuel industry. As part of this plan, he intends to eliminate policies and regulations that support green technologies, such as those contained in the Inflation Reduction Act. Additionally, he expressed a desire to lower energy prices and end offshore wind projects. Brian Murray, director of the Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment & Sustainability at Duke University, speaks with NPR's A Martnez about what this would mean for U.S. climate goals.

Image exhibition

Christian Baiocco, Griffin Katz and Grant Weintrob pose for a photo with President Joseph Biden. photo provided by Life on Film. .

. photo provided by Life on Film.

The creators of the viral TikTok account @lifeonfilm.27 are giving away film cameras to strangers around the world and compiling the footage into a video. They have even featured celebrities such as Ed Sheeran and Ice Spice. In September, one of the most powerful men in the world, President Biden, was given a camera. The resulting photos offer a glimpse into his life, featuring views of the White House taken from the presidential limousine, as well as bills and other documents recently signed in the Oval Office.

3 things to know before you leave

Nicholas Hamlett, 45, was the subject of a week-long manhunt following the October 18 murder of Steven Lloyd. Authorities say Hamlett befriended Lloyd and lured him to a wooded area in Tennessee, killing him in an attempted identity theft. Monroe County Tennessee Sheriff's Office .

. Nicholas Hamlett, Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, was arrested after a weeks-long manhunt for killing a man in Tennessee. Hamlett reported the killing to police as a bear attack in an attempt to impersonate the victim, authorities said. In a recent interview, Denzel Washington said he plans to retire after a few more projects, including a third Black Panther film. The film has not yet been confirmed. Samantha Harvey has won the 2024 Booker Prize for her science fiction novel, Orbital, which follows six astronauts as they orbit the Earth during one day of their nine-month mission.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

