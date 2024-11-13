Coordinating Minister of Food Zulkifli Hasan meets Jokowi in Sumber Solo: I haven't seen him for a long time, I missed him – Espos.id













ESPOS.ID – Coordinating Minister of Food (Menko Pangan) and General Chairman of PAN Zulkifli Hasan visited the house of 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Wednesday (13/ 10/2024). (Solopos/Wahyu Prakoso) Esposin, ONLY — Coordinating Minister of Food (Menko Food) and General President of PAN Zulkifli Hasan visited the house of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Wednesday (11/13/2024). Monitoring EsposZulkifli visited for over an hour. He left the residence Jokowi around 12:35 WIB. Then, they both had lunch at Adem Ayem Resto, Jl Slamet Riyadi. Jokowi was accompanied by his wife, Iriana.

“I'm with you, dad [Jokowi] It's been a long time since I saw you, I miss you, mom, you usually take me everywhere with you. Long time no see, I miss you. “For us, friendship is really important,” Zulkifli told reporters. On this occasion, Zulkifli invited Jokowi and Iriana to attend the wedding celebration of his first daughter. “The princess wants to thank her for finding her soul mate, my daughter is number one. Thank God it's still a long time, mid-December. I invited you, ladies and gentlemen, well in advance because they had a lot of things on the agenda, and I did it reservation first, December 15, 2024,” he explained. Meanwhile, Jokowi confirmed that he received an invitation to attend Zulkifli's daughter's wedding. Jokowi did not make many comments on this occasion. Meanwhile, Jokowi's presence worries customers of Adem Ayem Resto Slamet Riyadi and residents passing through Jl Slamet Riyadi. A number of residents asked for photos with Jokowi. Jokowi also handed out several black T-shirts to residents who greeted him. According to Espos' notes, since returning to Solo after retiring as the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia on October 20, 2024, Jokowi has often received visits from important figures. Even his successor, the eighth president, Prabowo Subianto, also took time to visit and eat with Jokowi in Solo, last Sunday (03/11/2024). Before that, Jokowi also received a visit from the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Jakarta Governorship Candidate Number 1, Ridwan Kamil, and several other candidates for head of the region. running in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. Check out other news and articles at Google News Discover various selected and latest news from Solopos.com on the WhatsApp channel by clicking on Soloposcom and Telegram Group “Latest news from Solopos.com” Click on this link.

