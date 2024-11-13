Everything Elon Musk and Donald Trump said about working together in government





Top line

President-elect Donald Trump named billionaires Elon Musk, one of his biggest campaign supporters, and Vivek Ramaswamy, his former primary opponent, to head a new Department of Government Effectiveness, giving Musk a role in his administration after Trump and the world. The richest person spoke on the campaign trail about the need to work together.

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks at a town hall meeting for Donald Trump on October 18, 2024.

Key Facts

The announcement comes months after Musk and Trump began publicly floating the idea of ​​an effective government position for the billionaire and more than a week after Trump won the election, sparking intense speculation about the exact role that Musk would play in the new administration.

Musk is also expected to join Trump on Wednesday at a House GOP conference meeting in Washington DC.

Trump and Musk grew closer during the election as Musk invested more than $100 million in his campaign and launched an online crusade to get him re-elected, and they repeatedly talked about running for office. Musk in the Trump administration.

Musk was reportedly online last week when Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone in an unusual arrangement that suggested Musk could be intimately involved in the next administration.

Declaring his presidential victory last time, Donald Trump was quick to hail billionaire Elon Musk as a “super genius” after the Tesla founder and X owner donated more than $100 million of his personal money to the Trump campaign: Let me tell you, we have a new Stara Star born, Elon.

Trump's praise came after months of heavy campaign spending and vocal support from Musk, who Trump said will take a government job under his new administration.

Trump said in September that if re-elected, he would create a Government Efficiency Commission to conduct a comprehensive financial and performance audit of the entire federal government, a plan first proposed by Musk, and declared that the richest person in the world had agreed to lead this task. strength under a Trump administration.

Musk first raised the idea of ​​a commission that would ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely during a conversation with the former president in August, which was live-streamed on his platform. social media,

After Trump's announcement, Musk responded to a tweet about a Washington Post report that Trump was considering giving him a role in auditing U.S. agencies and identifying government programs to cut, saying he would not could not wait and that there was “a lot of waste and unnecessary regulations”. government that must go.

In October, Trump told Fox News that Musk was a “great businessman” and described his new role as secretary on cost-cutting.

What we don't know

It is unclear what the responsibilities of the Ministry of Government Effectiveness, which has not yet been created, will be. Trump said the department will need to “dismantle government bureaucracy, cut excessive regulations, cut wasteful spending, and restructure federal agencies,” and that its work will end no later than July 2026.

Key context

Trump and Musk first met privately last year when they discussed a possible buyout of the Truth Social platform, according to the Washington Post. The New York Times reported that the two met again in March and that Elon Musk endorsed Trump for president in July of this year. The same month, Musk helped launch the pro-Trump America PAC, which has spent more than $169 million on the 2024 presidential race. Musk first appeared in person to support the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in October and spoke on stage at a campaign event at Madison Square Garden on October 27. Trump told supporters in his victory speech that Musk spent two weeks campaigning in Philadelphia and different parts of Pennsylvania.

Large number

$118.6 million. That's the amount Musk invested in the US PAC between July and October, with $43.6 million in October alone. His efforts included daily $1 million giveaways to registered voters in swing states who signed the PAC's petition in support of free speech and gun rights.

Contra

Musks who hold public office could be hampered because of their extensive private business interests. Entrepreneurs seeking government positions typically divest their shares and stakes to avoid conflicts of interest, but Elon Musk is unlikely to be able to divest his massive stakes in companies like Tesla, SpaceX and X without causing major market disruptions. And because his business interests span many sectors, he could find himself forced to recuse himself regularly to avoid any appearance of conflict.

Tangent

Trump was often criticized during his first presidency for his own conflicts of interest after deciding not to divest his business empire before taking public office. The ethics watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington says he committed more than 3,400 violations during his tenure, including visits by foreign officials and political events held at Trump-owned properties, Dozens of foreign trademarks granted to Trump companies and more than 100 events. by special interest groups held in Trump properties. A US public media report found that more than half of Trump's 20 cabinet members during his presidency engaged in “questionable or unethical conduct”, including in relation to their business holdings and their investments.

Surprising fact

The relationship between Musk and Trump has not always been amicable. In the run-up to the 2016 election, Musk said Trump was not the right person to be president before joining and then leaving two of the president's business advisory boards. In 2022, when Musk was trying to buy Twitter, Trump called him a “bullshit artist.” He said Musk would never be able to buy Twitter, and said he had never voted for a Republican after privately telling Trump he had already voted for him. In response, Musk said it was “time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset.” At the time, he said Trump was too old to run for president again in 2024 and said he supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The same year, Musk reinstated Trump's previously banned Twitter account.

Forbes Rating

Musk, who founded Tesla, SpaceX and other companies, was listed Wednesday as the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $311.3 billion, about $50 billion more than he it was worth before Trump won the election. Trump has an estimated net worth of $5.5 billion as of Wednesday thanks to his stakes in Truth Social's parent company, the Trump Media and Technology Group, his real estate investments and other assets. Ramaswamy has a net worth of $1 billion.

