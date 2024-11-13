Top PTI leaders fear backlash over Imran Khan's protest demand





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses his supporters during a rally in Karachi, April 16, 2022. ReutersSome PTI leaders sitting abroad are pushing for a protest to be made or to die. Some Brandon leaders fear this could harm the party and its cause. admits the presence of two opinions within the party during a call to protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan wants a date for a final do-or-die protest and possible sit-in in Islamabad, but is persuaded by senior party leaders that it could backfire if such an event is announced without proper planning and without taking into account all the pros and cons.

PTI sources told The News that most senior party leaders, who are members of parliament or the KPK government, do not support an all-out protest.

Even some of those giving fiery speeches fear that the all-out protest option will not work and could harm the party and its cause.

Almost all senior PTI MPs are among those who are against the do-or-die protest and believe that it will neither contribute to the release of Imran Khan nor benefit the party in any way.

Instead, they warn that it will lead to more problems for the party. It is said first that the government would not authorize such a protest and could respond to it with state power, as has been done in the past.

There will be more arrests and more complaints filed against party leaders and workers.

Second, even if the government gives carte blanche to the PTI to hold the protest, Khan cannot be released from jail by the protesters or the leaders leading the protest.

The party, it is said, needs resources for a sit-in similar to the one in 2014. Without proper planning and the absence of adequate resources, a sit-in cannot sustain.

It is claimed that Khan got relief in different cases, and was also acquitted in some, and all this happened thanks to a legal battle in the courts.

Khan's release, it is said, is only possible through legal and constitutional means.

However, some party leaders sitting abroad, the majority of those in hiding and a few who were unable to win the February 8 elections are pushing for an all-out protest.

They want an immediate announcement of the date of the protest march in Islamabad and the sit-in at D-Chowk.

When contacted, PTI Information Secretary Waqas Shaikh admitted that there are two views within the party on the issue of final call for protest.

He, however, said that when Imran Khan would give the date of the protest, everyone would follow without worrying about the preparation.

Shaikh said that no matter what the second-tier leaders of the party thought, the party workers, despite the difficulties and cases, now really wanted a final date for the do-or-die protest.

Originally published in The News

