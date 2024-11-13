Can Donald Trump close the Department of Education?





One thing I will do very early in the administration is close the Department of Education in Washington, D.C., and return all the education and education work it needs back to the states, Trump said in a 2023 video describing its education policy objectives. We want them to take care of our children's education because they will be much better at it. You can't do worse.

Closing the department wouldn't be easy for Trump, but it's not impossible and even if the DOE remains open, Trump could certainly radically change education in the United States. Here's what's possible.

Can Trump Really Shut Down the DOE?

However, it would take an act of Congress to remove it, Don Kettl, professor emeritus and former dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Policy, told Vox. It would take an act of Congress to radically restructure it. So the question is whether or not the Hill is willing to abolish the department.

It's not such an easy prospect, even if Republicans appear poised to take narrow control of the Senate and House. Indeed, abolishing the department would require 60 votes unless Republicans abolish the filibuster, Jal Mehta, an education professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, told Vox.

Without the filibuster rule, legislation would need a simple majority to pass, but senators have been reluctant to get rid of it in recent years. With the filibuster, Republicans would need some Democratic senators to join their effort to kill the department. The likelihood that Democratic senators will support such a move is virtually non-existent.

This means that the push to dismantle the ministry is likely largely symbolic. And that's the best-case scenario, Jon Valant, director of the Brookings Institutions Brown Center on Education Policy, told Vox. According to Valant, dismantling it would simultaneously harm the American education system while failing to achieve Trump's stated goals.

Closing the department would wreak havoc across the country, Valant said. This would cause terrible pain. It would also cause terrible suffering in parts of the country represented by congressional Republicans.

Much of this suffering would likely fall on the nation's most vulnerable students: poor students, students in rural areas, and students with disabilities. That's because the department's civil rights powers help it support public education systems by providing specialized resources to these students.

Furthermore, much of what Trump and MAGA activists claim the agency is responsible for, such as teaching critical race theory and LGBTQ ideology, is not actually DOE's responsibility; things like curriculum and teacher selection are already the domain of state departments of education. And only about 10 percent of federal funding for public education goes to state school boards, according to Valant. The rest comes primarily from tax sources, so states and local school districts already control much of the funding structure for their specific public education systems.

I find it a little disconcerting that the U.S. Department of Education has become such a lightning rod here, in part because I don't know how many people have any idea what the department actually does, Valant said.

Even without literally closing the federal agency's doors, the Trump administration could have ways to gut the DOE and cause significant damage, Valant and Kettl said.

The administration could require the agency to eliminate the roles of its employees, particularly those who are ideologically at odds with the administration. He could also appoint officials with limited (or no) educational expertise, which would hamper the daily work of the department.

Trump officials could also try to change the department's higher education practices. The department is one of several state and nongovernmental institutions involved in university accreditation, for example, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) has threatened to use the accreditation process as a weapon against universities that he considers too woke.

Finally, Trump could use the department's leadership role to indirectly influence policy: There is power that comes from simply communicating to states what you would like to see taught in schools, Valant said. And many state leaders across the country appear ready to follow suit.

Trump's plans for the department will become clearer once the administration names an education secretary. Once that person is confirmed, Kettl said, they'll get into the race again on this issue.

