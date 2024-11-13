PM Modi's rally at Shivaji Park today: Views on Mumbai traffic police issues; Check routes

Last update: November 14, 2024, 00:02 IST

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Dadar's Shivaji Park.

Prime Minister Modi will hold a rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park in Dadar on Thursday, November 14. (Photo: YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis' rally at Dadars Shivaji Park on Thursday (November 14), the Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory alerting commuters of possible inconveniences associated with vehicular movement.

Advising commuters to plan their journey accordingly, Mumbai Traffic Police said there may be traffic disruption from the airport to Dadar on WEH and roads leading to Dadar from the sea link to Worli to Shivaji Park and back during the evening. hours.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address a rally at Dadars Shivaji Park on Thursday (November 14). Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The Mumbai Traffic Police also shared a detailed traffic advisory suggesting alternate routes to commuters for smooth movement of vehicles.

Bharatiya Janata Party is going to organize a public meeting on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, many party supporters and followers from across Maharashtra are likely to participate in the public rally, the Traffic Police informed Mumbai,” police said in the statement.

The press release adds that this temporary order will remain in force on 14/11/2014 between 10:00 a.m. at 24:00.

Parking prohibited on the following roads:

1. SVS Road From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om Junction.

2. Combined Kelakar Road South and Keluskar Road North, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

3. MB Raut Mary whole, Shivaji Prak Dadar.

4. Pandurang Naik Marg (Road No. 5) Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

5. Dadasahch Rege Marg, Shivaji Prik, Dadar.

6. Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg-From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi Road, Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

7. Gadkari Junction Road, Deder to Shobha Hotel, Mahim.

8. NC Kelkar Road From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

9. Kataria Road From Ganga Vihar Justion to Asawari Junction, Mahim.

10. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar West.

11. Tilak Road From Korwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to RA Kidwai Road, Matunga East

12. Khan Abdul Gararkhan Road: From Sealink Road at JK Kapur Chwak to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

13. Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

14. Dr Annie Besant Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr Narayan Hardikar Junction.

Vehicular traffic will be regulated on the roads mentioned below and, if necessary, will be diverted to the following alternative routes:

1. SVS Road North towards: – From Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTE: From Siddhivinayak Junction to SK Bole Road-Agar Bazar ROUTE Portuguese Church Turn left Gokhale or SK Bole. Road.

2. Southbound SVS Route

ALTERNATE ROUTE: Dandekar Chowk, turn left towards Pandurang Naik Marg, Raja Badhe Chwak, turn right L.. J. Road to Gokhale Road or NC Kelkar Road.

Instruction for Jahir Sabha Participants

Vehicles coming from different areas will drop off participants at the boarding point and park at designated locations as follows:

1. Vehicles from Western and Northern Suburbs coming from Western and Northern Suburbs via Western Express Highway will drop participants on Senapati Bapat Road between Mahim Railway Station and Ruparel Collage Area and park at Mahim Reti Bander, Kohinoor PPL Parking, India Bulls Finance PPL Car Park, Kamagar Stadium and on Senapati Bapat Road. While light motor vehicles can be parked at PPL car park at India Bulls One

2. Vehicles from Eastern Suburbs coming from Thane and Navi Mumbai using Eastern Express Highway should alight participants near Dedar TT Circle and park towards Five Gardens, Matunga and RAK 4 Roads.

3. City and South Mumbai:- Vehicles coming from South Mumbai using Veer Savarkar Road will take down participants at Ravindranath Natya Mandir and park at India Bulls Financial Center PPL Car Park, PPL Raheja Car Park, Sudam kalu ahire Road, Worli , Padurang Bodhkar marg. Galxo Junction to Kurne Chowk, Sudam Kalu Ahire Road, worli, Narayan Hardikar Marg, Sacred Heart High School to JK Kapur Chowk, Similarly, vehicles using BA Road will drop participants at Dadar TT Circle and park on the designated car park at Five Garden or RAK 4 Road.

Parking spaces for vehicles coming to the event:

1. Bus parking all along Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim Railway Station to Tilak Bridge.

2. Bus parking throughout Reti Bandar, Mahim Junction.

3. Bus parking on the entire Lady Jahangir Road, Ruiya Juction to Five Garden St. Joseph School, Matunga.

4. Bus parking on the entire Nathalal Parikh Road from St. Joseph's School to Khalsa College, Matunga.

5. Bus parking on the entire RAK 4 road from Arora Junction, Lijat papad.

6. Junction to the AIDS hospital. 6. Bus parking at Lodha PPL. Parking lot, Senapati Bapat Lower Parel Road.

7. Car parking at Kamagar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Marg) Elphinston.

8. Car parking at Kohinoor PPL car park, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

9. Car parking at PPL car park at India Bull Finance Center, Elphinstone.

10. Car parking at Raheja PPL. Car Park, Sudarm Kalu Akire Road, Worli.

11. Bus parking at Pandurang Bodhkar marg From Galxo Junction to Kurne Chowk.

12. Car parking at Pandurang Budhikar marg From Galxo Junction to Deepak Talkies Junction.

13. Bus parking on Sudam Kalu Ahire Road (Durdarshan Lane).

14. Car parking at Narayan Hardikar marg From Hardikar Junction to Sacré-Coeur high school.

15. Bus parking on Sasmirs road (Worli bus depot area).