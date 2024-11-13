Can Donald Trump get rid of the Department of Education?





President-elect Donald Trump has long promised to eliminate the Department of Education, but was unable to do so in his first term.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. As President-elect Donald Trump assembles his transition team and names his cabinet members, rumors are growing that he plans to eliminate the federal Department of Education.

If Trump got rid of the Department of Education, how would that happen and what would change? Let's connect the dots.

The Department of Education was established in 1980 under President Jimmy Carter. It is responsible for collecting data for America's schools, setting federal policies, distributing federal funds, and administering student loans and federal financial aid.

Trump has long promised to eliminate the department. During his first term, he proposed merging the Departments of Education and Labor. However, the project never saw the light of day and the departments remain separate.

Calls to close the department are not new; however, its complete closure would require congressional approval, something no president has been able to obtain. Former President Ronald Reagan attempted to close it in 1981, but the project failed. Meanwhile, Republican President George W. Bush actually favored a stronger federal role, leading to the No Child Left Behind Act.

Even if Trump doesn't shut down the Department of Education, he could still influence the guidelines schools must meet to get federal funding.

