The crypto community sees a powerful new friend in Donald Trump. Here's why





It can be difficult to make sense of the price of Bitcoin, which has fluctuated wildly throughout its history. But in the wake of Donald Trump's presidential victory in the United States, this figure reached unprecedented heights.

Last weekend it surpassed US$80,000 (A$122,492) for the first time. Then, on Tuesday, it briefly flirted with the $90,000 threshold.

Many other cryptocurrencies have also seen a significant increase.

In Trump, the crypto community sees a powerful new friend. Speaking at a major Bitcoin conference in Nashville in July, he promised to create a friendlier business environment if re-elected:

We will have regulations, but from now on the rules will be written by people who love your industry, not hate it.

So, are things really getting better for crypto? Many of Trump's plans have sparked excitement in the industry, but there is still good reason to be cautious.

Read more: Trump's economic vision is no longer a “maybe.” Here's what it could mean for Australia and the world

Less paperwork, more crypto

Trump has long been a strong proponent of government deregulation favoring less intervention in many areas of the economy.

This could reduce regulatory pressure on cryptocurrencies and open the door to faster growth and innovation within the sector.

Overt government support could also attract more institutional investors by creating a favorable environment for digital assets.

Trump has signaled a wide range of cryptocurrency-friendly policies, including building a government stockpile of bitcoin, prohibiting the government from selling its cryptocurrency holdings, and even using cryptocurrency to settle the national debt.

Continuing his pro-Bitcoin stance, he has also previously expressed his opposition to central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs.

CBDCs are a relatively new form of digital currency and the United States does not yet have one. However, unlike decentralized cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the value of a CBDC is determined by the central bank of the issuing country.

Trump's previous criticism of the US Federal Reserve resonated with many cryptocurrency supporters who have advocated for decentralized financial systems.

A volatile US dollar

A Trump presidency could lead to significant volatility in the U.S. dollar against major currencies.

One of the core policies of Trump's re-election campaign was to impose tariffs of 1,020% on all imports to the United States and 60% on imports from China.

Trump's second presidency is expected to radically reshape global trade. Wireframe Creators/Shutterstock

New or increased tariffs could lead to trade tensions, which would impact foreign exchange markets. This would likely strengthen the dollar temporarily, as domestic goods become more expensive.

But such uncertainty could also spur market speculation and dollar fluctuations.

If the dollar falls, some investors looking for alternatives might turn to cryptocurrencies to protect against inflation or currency devaluation.

Geopolitical risk

Trump's presidency could lead to increased geopolitical and domestic political tensions. Is cryptocurrency a safe haven in such circumstances? Some proponents have already presented this asset class as a kind of digital gold.

On some occasions during Trump's first presidency, he may appear to have acted like one.

In 2019, the price of bitcoin surged as trade tensions between the United States and China intensified. It also briefly increased in early 2020, when Iran struck two US military bases in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Such a reputation can influence investor behavior. However, previous research has questioned the idea that bitcoin acts as a safe haven, finding that its price has declined amid increased financial uncertainty.

Other research has found that bitcoin and its fellow cryptocurrency Ethereum are not safe havens in many international stock markets. When included in a portfolio, they increase downside risk.

Trump has already said he wants the United States to become the crypto capital of the planet Mark Humphrey/AP Is the euphoria justified?

The euphoria in the crypto market following Trump's victory may be understandable. His support for digital currency could benefit investors and industry leaders who seek fewer regulations.

However, these markets remain inherently volatile. Less regulation could further amplify this characteristic.

If Trump's deregulation of cryptocurrencies leads to increased speculation by investors, it could make the cryptocurrency market even more vulnerable to bubbles and crashes. Global markets could face difficulties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/the-crypto-community-sees-a-powerful-new-friend-in-donald-trump-heres-why-243366 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos