Congress will abolish quotas: PM





New Delhi, Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a vigorous campaign for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, accused the Congress shehzada of conspiring to remove reservations of people belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities with the aim to weaken them. Addressing two BJP rallies, Modi also claimed that the JMM-led ruling coalition had helped the infiltrators become permanent citizens of the state. This is a deep-rooted conspiracy that will change the identity of Jharkhands, the Prime Minister said at a rally in Deoghar. Promising to thwart such attempts, apart from weakening the SC, ST and OBC communities, Modi expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA would form the government in Jharkhand and that he would come to attend the oath ceremony. Congress has dangerous intentions. The Congress shehzada is conspiring to remove reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. The prince's father had declared the reservation as slavery, forced labor, but he was later defeated in the elections. His father had issued advertisements to lift reservations…We will foil such a conspiracy, Modi said, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi without naming them. The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress had been eliminated from states with high SC, ST and OBC populations and was now pitting SC/ST and OBC sub-castes against each other and called on people to stay united by saying Ek hain toh safe hain. (we are safe if we are united). Addressing another gathering in Godda, he claimed that infiltration had assumed an alarming proportion in Jharkhand and slammed the JMM-led ruling coalition for patronizing infiltrators. He also termed the ruling government's Abua Awas Housing Project in place of Prime Minister Awas Yojana as a farzi (fake) plan to cut money and commissions. The JMM-led coalition is condescending to the infiltrators. This makes it easier for infiltrators to occupy tribal lands, forests and waters, thereby leading to the decline of their population, Modi claimed. He also accused the ruling alliance of not only indulging in mafia raj and question paper leaks but also blocking development and forcing people to emigrate, remain unemployed and suffer because that they were devoid of connectivity. I promise you that I will bring out the culprits who played with the future of your children even if they are hiding in paatal (hell), Modi asserted. The JMM-led coalition rubbed salt on your wound by giving tickets to the jailed leader's wife, Modi said without naming Alamgir Alam, who is behind bars in a multi-million money laundering case dollars. The Congress has given ticket to Alam's wife Nishat Alam from Pakur, a constituency represented by him. Alam, the former parliamentary affairs minister was arrested by the ED on May 15 in an alleged money laundering case and is being investigated for alleged irregularities and corruption in the national rural development department . The ED had recovered over `32 crore in cash from Alam's domestic help.

