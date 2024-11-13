Prabowo plans to increase pension fund budget for SBY, Jokowi and Megawati





President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet and Commission XIII of the House of Representatives (DPR) are considering increasing the budget for facilities and infrastructure for the former president and vice president. The budget increase includes pension funds and security facilities at home and abroad for former presidents from Jokowi, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) to Megawati. Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi explained that the proposal was a form of concern and appreciation for the former president and vice president. “We believe that the state's appreciation for those who dedicated their lives to become president and vice president is lacking,” Prasetyo said when met after a working meeting with Commission XIII of the House of Representatives at the Nusantara II Building, Senayan, Jakarta on Wednesday (11/13). Prasetyo added that the assessment of facilities and infrastructure for former presidents and vice presidents would target the amount of pension funds and security personnel at home and abroad. The government considers providing housing to the former President and the current Vice President to be ideal and adequate. “We are trying to promote agreement between the Secretary of State and the Commission The provisions regarding the pension fund rights of the President and Vice-President are enshrined in Law (UU) Number 7 of 1978 Concerning the Financial Rights of the President and Vice-President and Former Presidents and Vice-Presidents. Article 6 of Law 7/1978 stipulates that the amount of the basic pension for former presidents and vice-presidents is 100% of their last basic salary. The base salaries of the president and vice president are IDR 30.2 million and IDR 20.1 million per month, respectively. This calculation refers to Article 2 of Law 7/1978 which states that the base salary of the president is six times the base salary of the highest state official, valued at IDR 5.04 million per month as of level of the chairman of the DPR and the chairman of the MPR. . At the same time, the calculation of the base salary of the vice president is calculated from four times the base salary of the highest civil servant in the state. Apart from this, Article 7 of Law 7/1978 also states that former presidents and vice presidents have the right to receive retirement benefits, household expenses which include water, electricity and telephone usage and all health care costs for themselves and their families. Referring to Article 1 of Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 68 of 2001 regarding post allowances for certain state civil servants, the amount of presidential allowance is IDR 32.5 million per month. Meanwhile, the Vice President receives IDR 22 million every month. In addition, Article 8 of Law 7/1978 also regulates the former president and vice president to obtain a residence, equipped with equipment and a vehicle belonging to the State and its driver. Meanwhile, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), benefited from a retirement and old-age savings program starting in November this year. PT Dana Savings and Insurance for Civil Servants (Taspen) handed over pension and THT program benefits to Jokowi in Surakarta, Central Java, Wednesday, November 6.

