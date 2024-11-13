Turkey's Erdogan says he remains hopeful about reconciliation with Syria | World

ANKARA, Türkiye (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he remains hopeful than a reconciliation with Syrian President Bashar Assad could help end more than a decade of tensions between the two neighboring countries, state media reported on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters after returning from trips to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, Erdogan said he believed a normalization of relations would help stabilize Syria and protect its territorial integrity.
I still have hope for Assad, Erdogan said, quoted by the official Anadolu agency. I still have hope that we can come together and hopefully get Syria-Turkey relations back on track.”
Relations between Ankara and Damascus fractured with the outbreak of Syria's civil war, when Turkey supported insurgent groups seeking to overthrow Assad and Syria accused Turkey of fomenting instability. Turkey subsequently carried out a series of incursions into Syria and still maintains forces in the opposition-controlled northwest, which Syria strongly condemned.
More recently, Turkey has sought reconciliation with Syria to address security threats from groups affiliated with Kurdish militants along its southern border and to help ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees. Russia, one of the Assad government's strongest supporters but which also has close ties to Turkey, is pushing for a return to diplomatic relations.
Turkish, Syrian and Russian defense ministers held talks in Moscow in December 2022, the first ministerial meeting between Turkey and Syria since 2011. Russia also brokered meetings between Syrian and Turkish officials last year , but efforts have stalled since then.
Assad has publicly stated that Turkey should withdraw its forces from northern Syria as a condition for any normalization between the two countries.
This week, Assad and Erdogan participated in a joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh. Erdogan was seen leaving the room as the Syrian president addressed the summit, which was interpreted as a reflection of ongoing tensions.
Erdogan, however, said he had to leave to attend a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's crown prince.
We have reached out to the Syrian side regarding normalization. We believe that this normalization will open the door to peace and tranquility in Syria,” Erdogan said on Wednesday.
“We are not the ones who threaten the territorial integrity of Syria. Terrorists, mainly the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organization, threaten the territorial integrity of Syria,” Erdogan added, referring to the Workers' Party of Kurdistan, banned, and to the Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it.
Erdogan also suggested that due to tensions in the Middle East, reconciliation would be in Syria's interests.
The Israeli threat next door is not a fairy tale. We must not forget that instability in the region spreads rapidly through unstable lands, he said.
Asked about a possible new Turkish incursion into Syria, Erdogan said cross-border operations were still on our agenda.
If we feel threatened, we are ready to launch cross-border operations at any time, Erdogan said.
Turkey has long declared its intention to create a buffer zone 30 to 40 kilometers deep along its borders with Syria and Iraq to prevent threats from the PKK and other Kurdish groups it considers terrorist organizations.