Navi Mumbai traffic update: Police declare 'no entry' zones, route changes ahead of PM Modis Kharghar's election rally





Navi Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notification implementing 'No Entry' and 'No Parking' zones, along with partial route changes, in Kharghar to ensure smooth traffic flow during the election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modis on November 14. The public gathering is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday at Sector 29, near Central Park in Kharghar. According to the notification, heavy traffic is expected on the routes leading to the rally venue, which could cause traffic jams. To effectively manage traffic and maintain order in the area, restrictions on vehicle entry, parking and route adjustments will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 14. Route changes The Kharghar Traffic Unit of the Navi Mumbai Police has clarified that all vehicles, except VIP, police, government and essential service vehicles, will be restricted on both sides of Gurudwara Chowk at J Kumar Circle Road in Kharghar. Alternative routes: – Vehicles from Utsav Chowk can turn right at Gram Vikas Bhavan, proceed towards Green Heritage Chowk, continue towards Murbigaon Cemetery and then reach their destination. – Vehicles approaching Taloja Jail should turn left at Ovegaon Chowk to reach Prashant Corner and head towards their destination. Additionally, entry is prohibited on both sides of the road from Ovegaon Police Chowki to J Kumar Circle and Green Heritage, except for VIP vehicles, police, government and essential services. For alternative routes: – Vehicles from Ovegaon Chowk will reach Ovegaon Police Chowki and then proceed towards Prashant Corner. – Vehicles from Green Heritage Chowk to Owegaon Police Chowki not heading towards J Kumar Circle will pass Green Heritage Chowk, Murbigaon cemetery and football ground, turning left at Prashant Corner before continuing towards their destination. – To reach or depart from Owegaon, vehicles will take the old cut road near Taloja Jail between Owegaon Police Chowki and Owegaon Chowki, passing the Imperial School and the arch at Owegaon Chowki. No Parking According to the Kharghar Traffic unit, there are no parking zones during the November 14 event in Kharghar, 1) "No parking" on both lanes from Hiranandani Bridge Junction to Utsav Chowk to Gram Vikas Bhavan to Gurudwara to Owegaon Chowki to Owegaon Police Chowki. 2) "No Parking" on both lanes from Koparagaon Bridge to Signal D Mart to Spaghetti Talav Corner to Vastu Vihar to Murbigaon to Central Park Metro Station to Green Heritage to at J Kumar Circle. "No parking" on both lanes from RAF Signal to Papadicha Pada to planned football ground to Vinayak Sheth Chowk to J Kumar Circle. "No parking" on both lanes from Chowk to J Kumar Circle. "No Parking" on both sides from CBD Signal Chowk to Mahakali Chowk (MGM Hospital CBD) to Tthap Colony Metro Station to Belpada to Utsav Chowk. No Parking" on both sides of this road from Oway Cricket Ground (Helipad) Corporate Central Park, Sector 29 to the event venue Corporate Central Park, Sector 30 (Manasmriti Ashram).

