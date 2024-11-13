Imran Khan's release imminent, says Asad Qaiser





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Qaiser on Wednesday expressed optimism over the soon release of PTI founder Imran Khan, saying he could not be kept in jail any longer despite court orders.

Speaking on a private television channel's show, Qaiser criticized the current government, which he described as a product of Form 47, and accused it of operating in a manner that does not take into account the will of the people.

Qaiser, who was part of a PTI delegation attempting to meet Khan in jail, revealed that the group had received an order from the Islamabad High Court allowing them to meet the former prime minister. Despite this, he said, PTI leaders faced resistance from the police.

“We were mistreated, pushed and not allowed to meet Imran Khan,” he said, adding that the police misrepresented the situation. He also stressed that they followed the directives of the courts and did not violate Article 144.

He further criticized senior government officials, accusing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz of treating the country as their personal domain, and questioned the qualifications of Islamabad's Inspector General of Police, calling him doctor but expressing doubts about the authenticity of his information. degree.

Qaiser announced that the PTI would file a first information report (FIR) against the Inspector General of Police and other officials involved in blocking their

meeting with Khan. The PTI leader also vowed to summon them before the parliamentary human rights committee, stressing that the country should be governed according to the law, and not according to the personal preferences of a few individuals.

The government is a product of Form 47 and will follow any order it receives. The country is run by a few people according to their will, Qaiser remarked. He stressed that the path to progress lies in the equal treatment of all citizens.

Regarding the political position of the PTI, Qaiser reiterated that despite the alleged theft of its electoral mandate, the PTI remains the largest political party both in the National Assembly and in Punjab. The PTI is the largest party in the National and Provincial Assemblies. Our workers are with us, they understand our leadership, he said, stressing that the party would continue to challenge the status quo.

He also announced his intention to continue the protests, both in the streets and in the courts, within the framework of the Constitution. No party has experienced as many difficulties in three years as the PTI. Our protests will continue. We will file a complaint in court, but we will not back down, he added.

In a direct challenge to the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Qaiser challenged Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, as well as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, to contest elections from any constituency , promising that the PTI would field ordinary workers as candidates. . He, however, insisted that a level playing field and transparent elections are a prerequisite for any electoral competition.

If we do not win under these conditions, we will leave politics, he declared. Qaiser concluded by expressing his belief that Imran Khan's release is imminent, saying, “He cannot stay in jail for long. We hope to see him free soon.

