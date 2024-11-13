Politics
Former finance minister warns of effects of 12% VAT increase
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The planned increase in value added tax (VAT) to 12% next year is once again the focus of attention amid falling purchasing power of citizens.
As we know, the increase in the VAT rate was provided for in the law on the harmonization of tax regulations (UU HPP) to increase in January 2025 to 12%, compared to 11% currently. At the same time, corporate tax should be reduced from 22% to 20%. This is done to encourage Indonesia's competitiveness.
The Minister of Finance for the period 2014-2016, Bambang Brodjonegoro, stressed his rejection of the government's plan to increase the value added tax or VAT rate, if this was done to compensate for the reduction in tax on companies (PPh).
“In principle, I actually don't agree. But because it was done, and coincidentally, it was declared in one step,” he said on CNBC Indonesia's Squawk Box , cited Wednesday (11/13/2024).
Bambang revealed that when he was President Joko Widodo or Minister of Finance in Jokowi's first term, he fiercely opposed it because it was based on the injustice of the tax compensation policy, because VAT was charged for every transaction of the Indonesian people, while corporate income tax was only levied for medium and large businesses.
“Because for me, if we cut corporate income tax, the ones who will benefit are, I'm sorry, the medium and large entrepreneurs,” said the senior economist who served as development planning minister national/head of Bappenas for the period 2016-2019. period.
“Meanwhile, if the compensation is an increase in VAT, it will affect the entire community, all Indonesian residents who carry out economic transactions. It doesn’t matter whether they belong to the highest class or the lowest class,” he stressed.
He also believes that if the government decides to further increase the VAT rate in 2025, it will be the purchasing power of citizens that will suffer. In fact, the population's purchasing power is currently under pressure due to massive layoffs, pushing much of Indonesia's middle class down the caste ladder.
Layoffs in September 2024, based on data from the Ministry of Manpower, actually increased, reaching 52,993 workers in Indonesia, an increase of 25.3% compared to the September 2023 period. of 42,277 workers. Compared to August 2024, the increase is 14.6%, because at that time no fewer than 46,240 workers were laid off.
Telisa Aulia Falianty, a professor at the Faculty of Economics and Business at the University of Indonesia (FEB UI), believes that the government is reviewing the plan to increase VAT to 12 percent. He believes that if this policy is correctly implemented, the impact on the purchasing power of the population will be very significant.
“Next year's VAT policy really needs to be reviewed, because it has a big impact on citizens' purchasing power,” he said.
For the record, the VAT increase plan was revealed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Airlangga Hartarto, in mid-August. He said the increase was mandated by the Central-Regional Government Financial Relations Act (UU HKPD).
However, last October, Airlangga said President Prabowo Subianto did not discuss the 12 percent VAT increase during the Red and White cabinet meeting in Magelang on October 24-27, 2024. He did not could also not confirm whether the decision to implement it would be postponed or not. .
“We will see later, we will discuss it later,” Airlangga stressed.
(haa/haa)
No cancellation, VAT will increase to 12% in 2025 according to the law!
