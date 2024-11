Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead new 'Department of Government Effectiveness,' Trump says

WASHINGTON (AP) President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new Department of Government Effectiveness that is not, despite its name, a government agency.

The acronym DOGE is a nod to Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency, dogecoin. Trump said in a statement that Musk and Ramaswamy would work outside of government to offer advice and guidance to the White House and would partner with the Office of Management and Budget to lead large-scale structural reform and create a never-before-seen entrepreneurial approach to government. . He added that the move would shock government systems.

It is not clear how the organization will operate. It could fall under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which dictates how external groups that advise the government must operate and be accountable to the public.

Federal employees are generally required to disclose their assets and ownership interests to avoid potential conflicts of interest and to divest significant ownership interests related to their work. Because Musk and Ramaswamy would not be formal federal workers, they would not face these ethical requirements or limitations.

Musk posted on X: Department of Government Effectiveness. The merch will be (fire emojis). He later added: Threat to democracy? No, threat to the BUREAUCRACY!!!

Musk has been a constant presence at Mar-a-Lago since Trump won the presidential election.

The president-elect has often said he would give Musk a formal role overseeing a blue-ribbon commission-like group that would recommend ways to cut spending and make the federal government more efficient. Musk suggested at one point that he could achieve more than $2 trillion in savings, or nearly a third of the government's total annual spending.

Trump had made it clear that Musk was unlikely to take any full-time position, given his other commitments.

“I don't think I can hire him full time because he's a little busy sending up rockets and everything he does,” Trump said at a rally in Michigan in September. He said the waste in this country was insane. And we were going to have Elon Musk be our cost reducer.

Ramaswamy suspended his campaign in January and threw his support behind Trump.

Trump said in his statement that these two measures would pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, reduce excessive regulations, cut wasteful spending, and restructure federal agencies.

