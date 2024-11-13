European Court of Human Rights orders Turkey to pay millions in damages to victims of post-coup purge





The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ordered Turkey to pay damages to 468 people, ruling that their detention following the failed coup attempt in July 2016 was unlawful due to the absence of reasonable suspicion. The judgment of the ECtHR of November 12, 2024 awarded a total of 2.34 million euros in total compensation. This latest judgment brings to 10.76 million euros the total compensation that Turkey has been ordered to pay in cases linked to the ECtHR. The individual cases were deliberated within the framework of Keskin v. Türkiye, Human v. Trkié And Tanya v. Türkiye. All three cases involved people arrested on suspicion of being affiliated with the Glen movement. The Glen movement, inspired by the late Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Glen, is accused by the Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan of orchestrating a failed coup on July 15, 2016 and is labeled a terrorist organization, although the movement denies any involvement in the coup. attempt or any terrorist activity. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted followers of the Glen movement since corruption investigations revealed in December 2013 implicated former Prime Minister Erdoan, members of his family and his entourage. Dismissing the investigations as a coup by the Glenists and a plot against his government, Erdoan labeled the movement a terrorist organization and began cracking down on the group. Its efforts intensified after the failed 2016 putsch. After the coup attempt, among other questionable practices, the Turkish government claimed that the ByLock app was used as a secret communication tool exclusively between supporters of the Glen movement, despite the absence of any proof. In the three cases brought before the ECtHR, the majority of suspects were arrested for allegedly using the ByLock messaging app. According to Turkish authorities, the use of the encrypted messaging application ByLock, available on the Apple App Store and on Google Play. were signs of links with the movement. Thousands of people have been arrested and subsequently arrested for using this app. Other indicators, such as holding accounts with the now-defunct Glen-affiliated Bank Asya, or possessing dollar bills with specific serial codes were also used as grounds for arresting various people. ECHR judgments demonstrate violations of Article 5(1) of the European Convention on Human Rights, concerning the right to liberty and security, due to the lack of specific and individualized evidence in detention orders . These cases are part of a wider set of judgments from the ECtHR, which has now found Turkey in violation in 60 cases affecting a total of 2,353 people detained since 2016. Although the ECtHR recognized the exceptional circumstances following the attempted coup, it said the state of emergency did not justify compromising the standards of reasonable suspicion required by European human rights law. 'man. Following the attempted coup, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency and carried out a massive purge of state institutions under the pretext of fighting the coup. More than 130,000 civil servants have been summarily dismissed from their posts for alleged membership or relations with terrorist organizations under emergency decree laws, subject to no judicial or parliamentary oversight. Others have also been summarily targeted. Dozens of supporters of the Glen movement had to flee Turkey to escape government repression. Turkey is ranked 117th out of 142 countries in the rule of law index. published by the World Justice Project (WJP) in October, losing one place compared to 2022. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stockholmcf.org/european-rights-court-orders-turkey-to-pay-millions-in-damages-to-victims-of-post-coup-purge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos