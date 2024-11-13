Donald Trump hints at a third presidential term unconstitutional. Details here





Washington DC:

Donald Trump, who was recently elected to a second term as president of the United States, told House Republicans that he might consider a third term unconstitutional. President-elect Trump, who has a penchant for controversial statements, said, “I suspect I won't run unless you (supporters) say otherwise.”

During his speech to his fellow Republicans elected to the House of Representatives, Mr. Trump said: “I suspect I won't run again unless you say, 'He's good, we have to find something else.' His statement at a Washington DC hotel before meeting with President Joe Biden was cheered by his supporters.

It is common knowledge that there are provisions in the U.S. Constitution that prevent a U.S. president from running again for a third term, but how secure are these safeguards? Here's a look at whether Donald Trump could run for president again in 2028.

The 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution prevents any president from running for a third term, so if Donald Trump wishes to run for a third term, he will first have to abandon this amendment. Doing so is a daunting task because it requires the president to garner massive support from Congress as well as state legislatures. This is something Trump is unlikely to achieve.

According to an article by the American news site Vox, which interviewed a Stanford University law professor specializing in constitutional interpretation, a question was asked about the possibility of such a constitutional amendment. His answer was clear: “No, there is not. This will be his last candidacy for president,” said the law professor.

WHAT IS THE 22ND AMENDMENT?

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that a president can serve two terms and no more. It applies to Presidents, both for consecutive and non-consecutive terms.

According to Article 1 of the 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution, “No person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President or acted as President for more than twice. more than two years of a term for which another person was elected president may be elected to the office of president more than once. But this section shall not apply to any person holding the office of President when such section has been proposed by Congress, and shall not prevent any person who may hold the office of President, or act as President , during the term in which this section comes into force, to hold the office of President or to act as President for the remainder of that term.

While Article 2 states that “This article shall be of no force or effect unless it has been ratified as an amendment to the Constitution by the legislatures of three-fourths of the several States within a period of seven years from the date of its submission to the States by Congress. “

HISTORY OF THE 22nd AMENDMENT

The provision strictly limiting the terms of office of U.S. presidents to a maximum of two terms first came into effect in 1951, when Republicans and Democrats demanded that such a provision be put in place. Indeed, former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to the highest office four times, an unprecedented number. In 1945, he died in office during his fourth term.

Although Roosevelt was the only president to be elected more than twice, American lawmakers of both parties had decided that the number of presidential terms should have a cap, and so the 22nd Amendment came into effect, limiting all presidents then to a maximum of two. terms.

Given that the first President of the United States and Founding Father, George Washington, served a maximum of two terms, both parties agreed that this was the legacy to follow.

CAN AN AMENDMENT TO THE US CONSTITUTION BE REPEALED?

The checks and balances in place to ensure that an amendment to the Constitution is not easily repealed are strong. It deters and discourages abandonment or repeal of amendments. However, it is not impossible.

To do this, a bill in favor of such an order would need to be approved by a two-thirds majority (67%) of the House and Senate. The House of Representatives has 435 members, of which 290 must vote for such a recall. Likewise, in the Senate, which has 100 members, 67 must approve it. That's not all. If a bill passes the House and Senate, it is then forwarded to each of the states – which must pass it by a three-quarters majority, and since the United States of America has 50 states, 38 d 'between them should accept it.

It is reasonable to assume that it would be very unlikely for Donald Trump to clear these three hurdles.

