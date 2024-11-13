Trump meets Biden at the White House during US presidential transition meeting | US Election News 2024





United States President-elect Donald Trump was welcomed to the White House by outgoing President Joe Biden as part of a traditional transition meeting.

The meeting between the two rivals in the Oval Office on Wednesday comes after a divisive election campaign, in which Biden dropped out over the summer following a disastrous debate against Trump.

However, his vice president and successor as Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, lost to Trump in the November 5 election by a decisive margin.

The two men greeted each other with a handshake in front of the cameras, as Biden told Trump he looked forward to a peaceful transition.

I look forward to having a smooth transition and am doing everything we can to make sure you get what you need. We're going to have a chance to talk about it today, Biden told Trump, in front of a crackling fireplace. Glad to see you again.

Trump himself said the transition would be as smooth as possible.

Politics is tough and, in many cases, the world is not a great place, Trump added. The world is beautiful today and I really appreciate a transition so smooth that it will be as smooth as possible.

Speaking after the meeting, which comes nearly two months before the president-elect's inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump said Biden spoke about Ukraine and the Middle East.

I wanted to ask him for his opinion and he gave it to me, Trump told the New York Post. We also talked a lot about the Middle East. I wanted to get his perspective on where we are and what he thinks. And he gave them to me, he was very kind.

Trump also said that he and Biden both really enjoyed seeing each other and praised Biden for doing a really good job campaigning.

The meeting between Biden and Trump marks a sharp turnaround from four years ago, when Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Trump disputed the election results and refused to hold a transition meeting with Biden or attend his inauguration.

Fake smiles

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Barbara Perry, presidential historian at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia, said these debates represented a return to form in American governance.

She explained the importance of smooth transition processes, which typically involve multiple meetings and information sharing between members of the incoming and outgoing administrations, regardless of party.

It would be like taking the CEO of a large company with thousands and thousands of employees and removing him one day at noon, in this case on January 20 of the coming year, he said. -she declared, referring to inauguration day. , then eliminate all top management, including the company's board of directors.

Making everything go smoothly requires cooperation on both sides, she said, adding that beyond Trump's snobbery toward Biden in 2020, his entry into the White House in 2016 was also notoriously chaotic , with his team members often failing. to meet with members of outgoing President Barack Obama's administration.

I think it will be different too, she told Al Jazeera. This time, I hope the Trumps will be more open to transition material.

However, as of Wednesday, Trump's team had not signed any of the transition agreements that would allow his team to begin receiving classified documents before he takes office. One of the main sticking points is the code of ethics that Trump's team is legally required to submit as part of the transition deal.

Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeeras White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett said the bonhomie on display was likely a facade.

These two men don't like each other, she says, even though they smile in front of the cameras.

Trump and Biden spent much of the presidential campaign criticizing each other and talking about the threat they pose to democracy, she noted. But you won't see any of that when they're in front of the cameras. They will be all smiles and pretend they are the best of friends. This is politics in Washington, this is how it works, she added.

In a sign of his growing importance to Trump, the world's richest man, Elon Musk, is accompanying him on his trip to Washington, although he did not attend the meeting with Biden at the White House.

Biden had already promised a peaceful and orderly transition in a speech last week in which he accepted the election results.

You can't love your country only when you win, he said, repeating a theme he has referenced in previous speeches.

Trump's return to the presidency marks a change in fortunes for himself and for Republicans. Many doubted he would be able to revive his political career after his loss to Biden, especially after the riots by his supporters at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, which led to denunciations from all sides of the American political division.

But the president-elect is now in a position of strength and has quickly moved to nominate and nominate his allies for several of the highest positions in his new administration.

Trump also met with congressional Republicans on Wednesday, as he tries to secure their support for his agenda. It is increasingly likely that Republicans have won a majority in the House, meaning that along with the Senate, the right-wing party controls both legislative bodies as well as the presidency.

That gives Trump an opportunity, at least until the 2026 midterm elections, to push through tougher policies that Democrats could have tried to stop if they controlled either the House or the Senate.

Speaking to lawmakers, Trump joked about the possibility of a third term, contradicting the constitutional two-term limit for U.S. presidents.

“I suspect I won't run again unless you say he's good, we have to find something else,” Trump said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate Republicans also met behind closed doors on Wednesday to vote to elect their new Senate Majority Leader in a secret ballot, in which they chose South Dakota Sen. John Thune, for this role.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott was Trump's preferred candidate for the position, but he dropped out in the first round of voting.

