Donald Trump's cabinet picks signal tough stance on China

Donald Trump has announced a tough new stance on China with hawkish appointments to top foreign policy posts, according to experts in Washington, as the president-elect rushes to fill his most senior cabinet posts. important.

Trump on Tuesday named Mike Waltz, a Florida congressman and former Army special forces officer who has called China an existential threat, as his security adviser. He is expected to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio, another prominent China hawk, as secretary of state.

Representative Elise Stefanik, chosen by the president-elect for the post of ambassador to the UN, has also been extremely critical of Beijing.

Foreign policy experts who say the United States should take a tougher line on China than that taken by President Joe Biden have welcomed the personnel measures.

It's like Christmas morning for China hawks, said Eric Sayers, managing director at consultancy Beacon Global Strategies.

Sayers said Trump appointees understand not only the need for robust U.S. defense, but also the importance of competition with China in other areas, including the economy, technology and human rights. 'man.

Mike Gallagher, the former Republican congressman who led the House China Committee, said the nominations of Waltz and Rubio should send a message to Beijing that the era of accommodation is over.

Waltz and Rubio clearly see the threat from the Chinese Communist Party, understand that we are in the early stages of a new Cold War and [understand] that to win it, we must restore deterrence and prioritize hard power, said Gallagher, who now leads the defense business at technology group Palantirs and is a member of the Hudson Institute think tank.

Waltz urged the United States to strengthen its deterrence against China. We must look to the Pacific, Waltz told the Financial Times in September, saying the situation was dire as China pursued the most rapid military buildup since the 1930s.

Trump said Tuesday that Waltz would be a champion of peace through strength, borrowing a phrase used by former President Ronald Reagan.

Dennis Wilder, a former CIA China expert, said Trump and his emerging team believed the Biden administration had failed to make clear to Beijing that U.S. primacy in the Indo-Pacific was unwavering and that war with China could only be avoided through strong deterrence and determination. .

Defense experts also examined Trump's nominations to get a sense of the president-elect's stance on Taiwan, the most sensitive issue in U.S.-China relations. Waltz said he expected Trump to maintain the U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity in which Washington does not specify whether it will come to Taipei's defense.

Waltz told the FT that Trump would prevent conflict over Taiwan by demonstrating US strength.

He sincerely believes that we can exert our influence, that we can use our economic strength, that we can apply diplomacy backed by a robust military presence that can prevent these wars, Waltz said.

Waltz will have an ideological ally at the State Department in Rubio, an early congressional supporter of a tougher approach to China, experts said. The Florida senator highlighted issues including Beijing's persecution of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, repression of democracy activists in Hong Kong and pressure on Taiwan.

In 2020, China imposed sanctions on Rubio, among a list of other U.S. officials, over his egregious record in Hong Kong.

Alexander Gray, who served as National Security Council chief of staff in the first Trump administration, said the selections showed that Trump wants to surround himself with strategic thinkers who understand the challenge posed by the People's Republic of China.

But Gray said Waltz would be an honest broker, mulling over debates in the interagency process rather than trying to impose his own positions in place of the presidents.

Rush Doshi, a China expert at the Council on Foreign Relations and Georgetown University, said Trump had two China policies in his first term: a competitive policy pushed by his staff and his own transactional policy that undermined competitive developments in technology, trade and human rights. to conclude agreements with China.

In this sense, foreign policy experts are closely watching the role that Trump ally Elon Musk will play and whether the billionaire would seek to temper Trump with regard to China, where he has a Tesla factory.

Picks like Rubio, Waltz and Stefanik suggest there will be a group that favors the tough approach rather than the transactional one. That could mean greater continuity with the Biden team on allies, human rights, technology and Taiwan, Doshi said.

But as we saw last time, the staff only goes so far. Trump is in charge and has no qualms about kicking out those who disagree with him.

