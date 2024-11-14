RI Position on the South China Sea by President Prabowo and Joko Widodo – MIDOR

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

Yes About South China Sea President Kembari Mungat Setra King Subianto Ravathan is Beijing and Chinese President Xi Jinping. After the meeting, Prabowo and Xi Jinping attended together.

Point 9 of the declaration states that Indonesia and China have reached an agreement on joint development in areas that are currently in a situation of overlapping claims.

Please note that this product is sold according to the following principles: sales, sales, sales, sales, sales and sales.

announce Scroll to continue with content

In this regard, we must criticize South China.

Blessing Indonesia International University Hikmahanto Juwana has received criticism. He suspects the area of ​​overlap is the waters known as the North Natuna Sea.

The new border between the Indonesian economic zone and the Chinese region of Negeri Sembilan. Stay fit, stay fit, stay fit, keep the nine-dash line steady.

If true, it means that Indonesia's policy regarding China's unilateral claim to the ten-dash line (previously nine) has changed dramatically and is a very radical change.

I am a member of Jokowi (Jokowi) in Indonesia, but in China Sembilan (Nine Dashes). Please note that Indonesia and China must comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Permanent Court of Arbitration raised clear provisions in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea against China in 2016.

However, with the joint statement on November 9, it means that Indonesia has recognized China's unilateral claim to the ten-dash line. It must be understood that joint development can only take place if each country is the apsa maregara gaccoy cohiikhid district of the country.

Kemru welding

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) emphasized that Indonesia's maritime work with China is an effort to maintain peace and friendship in the region. Please pay attention, please pay attention to China Line 9.

Indonesia proposed an international convention during the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1982, the foreign ministry said.

Attention, be aware of the situation in Natuna (Indonesia) in the northern region of Indonesia.

The Jokowi era

The South China Sea issue has resurfaced several times during President Jokowi's administration.

In November 2015, Jokowi commemorated international relations between China and South Sudan. He then hoped that the negotiations could speed up the code of ethics.

Please pay attention to the following. In June 2016, Jokowi contributed to the development of Natuna Island in China.

The meeting took place after the incident in which the Indonesian navy opened fire on a Chinese fishing boat for stealing fish in the EEZ of the North Natuna Sea. At that time, the Chinese government supported the Indonesian government.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who was coordinating minister for maritime affairs at the time, said Indonesia wanted to signal the country's sovereignty to the Chinese government.

“We don’t want anyone to disrupt our surveillance,” Luhut said.

The 2020 Indonesian competition will be held in China and China. The Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador to Jakarta to express its protest.

Retno Marsudi, who was foreign minister at the time, said Chinese ships had violated Indonesia's EEZ.

Sayajila said Yangdis Payikan Sudha is very similar to Thida whose name is Negotiation for Munganai Khedulatan, Garakita in Mongenai area, said Jokowi Sat Tui.

According to the New Straits Times report, Jokowi will carry out promotional activities in southern China in 2023.

After Jokowi signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1982, he contributed to the South China Sea issue.

The key to this is respect for international law with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of ​​1982. This is the key, he said.

(yeah/tsa)

(Gambas: CNN Video)

