Turkey could collaborate with Elon Musk in technology, says Erdoan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey could take joint steps with Elon Musk in the technological field if opportunities for cooperation in this area arise, TRT Haber TV channel reported on November 13. On November 12, United States President-elect Donald Trump appointed Musk to a role aimed at creating a more efficient government, giving even more influence to the world's richest man who has donated millions dollars to help Trump get elected. “Musk is a businessman who works in the space and technology field,” Erdoğan told reporters on a flight home from Baku. “Technology is not an area where you can progress alone, you definitely need some cooperation. If opportunities for cooperation arise in this area, steps can be taken with Musk,” he was quoted as saying. . Erdoğan hopes for a better approach from Trump towards the Middle East The Turkish president said he also hoped the US president-elect would take a different approach on the Middle East during his term, but that some of the messages coming from his side were concerning, the NTV television channel reported. “It seems to me too early to comment on this,” Erdoğan told reporters on the return flight. “We hope that Trump will take very different actions toward the region this term because the messages conveyed from time to time concern us,” he said. Asked about Turkey's decision to suspend all trade with Israel in May, Erdoğan said Ankara currently had no trade relations with Israel and had no desire to develop them. “A Republic of Türkiye led by Tayyip Erdoğan cannot continue to develop its relations with Israel. We have no such intention,” he said. “We have severed trade and ties with Israel, period.” Turkey withdrew its ambassador to Israel for consultations after the outbreak of Israel's war in Gaza, but has not officially severed ties with Israel and its embassy remains open and operational. Erdoğan also said China and Russia had signed an initiative launched by Turkey at the United Nations to impose an arms embargo on Israel. Turkish president's desire to meet Assad continues Erdoğan also said he still hoped to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to restore ties with the neighboring country, CNN Turk television channel reported. “Reestablishing ties with Bashar al-Assad will hopefully ease regional tensions,” Erdoğan reportedly told reporters.

