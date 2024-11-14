Politics
“British troops may have to
Boris Johnson has warned that Britain may have to send troops to Ukraine if Donald Trump cuts funding to the war-torn country when he takes office.
Indeed, the former prime minister told GB News that if Russia gains the upper hand in the conflict, the UK may have to do more to defend kyiv.
Boris Johnson has warned that the US president-elect is listening to some pro-Putin Republican Party figures with crazy ideas about war.
The former British prime minister said the decision by the United States and its allies to spend billions to help Ukraine was an investment against future expansionism from Russia and China and could prevent the UK from having to send ground troops.
Boris Johnson's words
If Ukraine collapses, then we will face an even greater threat on our borders, on the borders of the European continent, wherever democracies oppose Russiahe declared.
So these will be the Baltic states. It will be in Georgia. You will see the impact of a Ukrainian defeat on the Pacific theater. You will see it in the South China Sea.
What I'm saying is for people watching and wondering why are we supporting the Ukrainians?
That's because otherwise our collective security will be really undermined by a resurgent Russia threatening all sorts of parts of Europe, and we will then have to pay to send British troops to help defend Ukraine.
There are members of the Republican Party, quite a few of them, who take a bad line on Ukraine and who, frankly, are a little fascinated by Vladimir Putin and have a sort of weird fanboy thing. Putin's remarks.
You know, taking off his shirt. And it's scary, it's crazy, it's wrong. He listens to some of these people… he hears everything.
On the other hand, this is the same Trump who made a huge difference in the fate of Ukraine by authorizing the supply of Javelin shoulder-launched anti-tank weapons.
If Trump hadn't done this, the battle for kyiv could have been very, very differentadded Boris Johnson.
The former conservative leader said Trump won the election on the issue of the economy.
Many people looked back on the days of Donald Trump and remembered that things were not only stable, but very prosperous and that he had a clear and incredible economic message about growth, about tax cuts , on regulationhe declared.
Former British minister wants illegal immigrants expelled
Boris Johnson said Britain should emulate the Republican plan to deport illegal immigrants, saying: I agree, I looked into this and thought we should do it.
We will see how he does because, have no doubt, the lawyers will be everywhere, as they were everywhere in our different projects.
It's like I said in April 2022, when I launched the Rwanda program, we need to get the legal ducks in a row. And I told the people, I told the country that when we launched the project, it would only work if we could get the lawyers to back down.
We live in a rule of law and we try to protect human rights, but sometimes this protection of rights is done in a way that is, I think, unreasonable and contrary to the clear commitments of the government program.
|
Sources
2/ https://yop.l-frii.com/boris-johnson-les-troupes-britanniques-pourraient-devoir-se-rendre-en-ukraine-si/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump stuns Washington with Justice and Intelligence appointments
- Wes McCauley: from MSU hockey player to beloved NHL referee
- Hamas says it is 'ready for ceasefire' as Israel continues its campaign in Gaza
- Health officials talk about the importance of vaccines and what Los Angeles County is doing right as measles cases surge worldwide
- A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Mahesana in Gujarat, and tremors were also felt in Ahmedabad.
- New York will become the first American city to introduce a congestion charge
- Who qualified for the semifinals of the Nitto ATP Finals? | ATP tour
- Donald Trump criticizes Elon Musk's constant presence in his first post-victory speech: I can't get him out of here
- UK Reeves pledges to work closely with Trump as tariff threats loom – POLITICO
- How Tulane went from football irrelevance to fighting for a playoff bid
- China's Xi Jinping sends words of encouragement to Luxon
- Netanyahu could be disappointed in a Trump White House, former Israeli official says