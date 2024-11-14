“British troops may have to

Boris Johnson has warned that Britain may have to send troops to Ukraine if Donald Trump cuts funding to the war-torn country when he takes office.

Indeed, the former prime minister told GB News that if Russia gains the upper hand in the conflict, the UK may have to do more to defend kyiv.

Boris Johnson has warned that the US president-elect is listening to some pro-Putin Republican Party figures with crazy ideas about war.

The former British prime minister said the decision by the United States and its allies to spend billions to help Ukraine was an investment against future expansionism from Russia and China and could prevent the UK from having to send ground troops.

Boris Johnson's words

If Ukraine collapses, then we will face an even greater threat on our borders, on the borders of the European continent, wherever democracies oppose Russiahe declared.

So these will be the Baltic states. It will be in Georgia. You will see the impact of a Ukrainian defeat on the Pacific theater. You will see it in the South China Sea.

What I'm saying is for people watching and wondering why are we supporting the Ukrainians?

That's because otherwise our collective security will be really undermined by a resurgent Russia threatening all sorts of parts of Europe, and we will then have to pay to send British troops to help defend Ukraine.

There are members of the Republican Party, quite a few of them, who take a bad line on Ukraine and who, frankly, are a little fascinated by Vladimir Putin and have a sort of weird fanboy thing. Putin's remarks.

You know, taking off his shirt. And it's scary, it's crazy, it's wrong. He listens to some of these people… he hears everything.

On the other hand, this is the same Trump who made a huge difference in the fate of Ukraine by authorizing the supply of Javelin shoulder-launched anti-tank weapons.

If Trump hadn't done this, the battle for kyiv could have been very, very differentadded Boris Johnson.

The former conservative leader said Trump won the election on the issue of the economy.

Many people looked back on the days of Donald Trump and remembered that things were not only stable, but very prosperous and that he had a clear and incredible economic message about growth, about tax cuts , on regulationhe declared.

Former British minister wants illegal immigrants expelled

Boris Johnson said Britain should emulate the Republican plan to deport illegal immigrants, saying: I agree, I looked into this and thought we should do it.

We will see how he does because, have no doubt, the lawyers will be everywhere, as they were everywhere in our different projects.

It's like I said in April 2022, when I launched the Rwanda program, we need to get the legal ducks in a row. And I told the people, I told the country that when we launched the project, it would only work if we could get the lawyers to back down.

We live in a rule of law and we try to protect human rights, but sometimes this protection of rights is done in a way that is, I think, unreasonable and contrary to the clear commitments of the government program.