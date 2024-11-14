Politics
Grewal Street: Trump's remarkable comeback and key lessons for conservatives to mobilize voters here
Rue Grewal is a Trois-Rivières district councilor and vice-president of the Hertfordshire Conservatives' regional management director.
Like many, I remained glued to the television, watching the entire US election unfold in real time.
I was constantly messaging my American friends, my extended family there, and even a few friends who worked directly on the Trump campaign. Messages went back and forth as it became clear that all the polls and so-called pundits predicting a close race had completely missed the mark.
As the results came in, it was undeniable: This was not a close game. Trump had not only secured the presidency, he also helped sweep the Senate and House. It's one of the most astonishing political comebacks I've ever seen, and it made me wonder how he achieved it and what it means for all of us going forward.
Donald Trump's return to the presidency can indeed be considered one of the greatest political comebacks in modern history. After a previous defeat, few could have expected him to regain such a firm grip on American politics. But still, Trump once again secured the presidency, as well as a stronghold in the Senate and House of Representatives, a victory that speaks volumes about today's electorate.
Trump's success this time wasn't because he spoke to celebrities or had the support of the mainstream media. In fact, he actively circumvented these traditional powers. Instead, he focused on issues that deeply affected his base: economic stability, border security and a message of strength and nationalism. This approach appears to have struck a chord, particularly with voters who feel left behind by mainstream political voices.
Biden's timing of resignation gave voters limited time to truly evaluate an alternative. This, combined with a distrust of establishment narratives, has seen Trump's flaws in authenticity and all more understandable and reliable than the lofty promises of his opponents. Today's electorate is more skeptical, less trusting of authority, and hungry for leaders they believe truly understand them, even if those leaders have complex or imperfect backgrounds. This speaks to a shift in political culture: people are looking less at the image and more at someone who reflects their frustrations and desire for real change.
Trump's presidency will undoubtedly shape America's relationship with the world. His approach to foreign policy, trade and defense will likely mark a return to America First, which could impact global markets, alliances and policies. This comeback also emboldens other nationalist movements around the world, setting the tone for countries that prioritize national sovereignty and independence over global cooperation.
Trump's approach also has lessons for the Conservative Party.
He defied traditional campaign strategies by engaging with voters on a personal and direct level, using unfiltered platforms and bypassing media outlets that he believed did not accurately represent his views. He championed issues that many elites were reluctant to discuss, but which resonated deeply with ordinary citizens.
For conservatives, it is useful to recognize and adapt to this new wave of voter expectations. Today's electorate craves authenticity, no matter how messy it may be. Trump's victory shows that voters are willing to overlook flaws if they believe a candidate truly fits their needs and values. This means taking clear, strong positions and directly addressing the concerns of working-class citizens who may feel alienated from political power.
The lesson for conservatives? Empathy, authenticity and a direct response to public opinion can trump polished platforms.
Trump's victory highlights an important shift: a candidate's personality, once paramount, is now judged differently. Voters seem to prefer a leader who is one of them, rather than someone who feels distant or artificial. This could indeed give hope to figures like Boris Johnson, who, despite their own controversies, communicate with the public on a more personal level.
Not a week goes by in my advisors' offices without someone asking me if Boris is going to make a comeback. My response is usually just a shrug. But with Trump's return, it appears he has written new rules for political comebacks, showing that with the right strategy, even the most improbable comebacks are possible.
Trump's return shows that politics has entered a new era, one where authenticity and relevance can sometimes trump traditional presidential experience and veneer. This is a call for leaders to step up and speak out, addressing the real and sometimes uncomfortable issues that matter most in people's daily lives.
Ultimately, Trump's return to power could reshape more than just America: It might just change the way we view leadership itself. And for conservatives everywhere, it's a reminder to listen closely to the public's heartbeat, even if it beats differently than expected.
|
Sources
2/ https://conservativehome.com/2024/11/13/rue-grewall-trumps-remarkable-return-and-the-essential-lessons-for-conservatives-to-engage-voters-here/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru amid Trump trade threats
- Erdogan's Kurdish bet | eKathimerini.com
- Labor plan to end illegal immigration isn't working European Conservatives
- Trump stuns Washington with Justice and Intelligence appointments
- Wes McCauley: from MSU hockey player to beloved NHL referee
- Hamas says it is 'ready for ceasefire' as Israel continues its campaign in Gaza
- Health officials talk about the importance of vaccines and what Los Angeles County is doing right as measles cases surge worldwide
- A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Mahesana in Gujarat, and tremors were also felt in Ahmedabad.
- New York will become the first American city to introduce a congestion charge
- Who qualified for the semifinals of the Nitto ATP Finals? | ATP tour
- Donald Trump criticizes Elon Musk's constant presence in his first post-victory speech: I can't get him out of here
- UK Reeves pledges to work closely with Trump as tariff threats loom – POLITICO