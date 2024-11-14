Erdogan still holds out hope for Assad to…





ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that he still has “hope” regarding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad about a possible Ankara-Damascus rapprochement. “I still have hope for Assad. I still hope that we can come together and put Syria-Turkey relations back on track, God willing,” Erdogan told reporters on his flight back to Turkey from Azerbaijan after attending at the COP29 climate summit. “We have reached out to the Syrian side for normalization. We believe that this normalization will open the door to peace and stability in the Syrian territories,” Erdogan said. Erdogan has been one of Assad's harshest critics throughout the Syrian conflict. Turkey has supported rebel forces, including those with links to al-Qaeda and other extremist groups. Turkey has also launched repeated incursions into Syrian territory, notably against the Kurds in Afrin in 2018, and continues to occupy large swathes of the country's north. The Turkish president said in July that he might invite his longtime foe Assad to Turkey, a month after Assad said he was open “to all initiatives related to relations between Syria and Turkey, which are based on the sovereignty of the Syrian state. throughout its territory. » Erdogan said neither Ankara threatened Syria's territorial integrity nor Syrian refugees scattered around the world, but accused Kurdish forces, mainly the People's Protection Units (YPG), of posing a threat to Syria. territorial integrity of Syria. Turkey accuses the YPG of being a Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). “Assad must recognize this and take steps to foster and own a new climate in his country,” Erdogan said. Despite Erdogan's calls for rapprochement, Assad, who is backed by Iran and its proxies, has repeatedly conditioned any potential rapprochement on the complete withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria, a precondition that Turkey rejects. The possible rapprochement between the two neighbors sparked riots in rebel-held northwest Syria when protesters attacked Turkish-backed factions and Turkish troops in the region in September. However, anti-reconciliation sentiment is not shared by authorities in the north-west. On Tuesday, Ahmed Toma, the leader of the Syrian opposition, affirmed his support for rapprochement if it leads to a resolution of the Syrian crisis. “If the approach (between Syria and Turkey) leads to a resolution in Syria, we will certainly support it,” he said. Syrians rose up against the Assad regime in March 2011, leading to a full-scale civil war that cost hundreds of thousands of lives and left millions more in dire need of relief. humanitarian aid. More than 13 million Syrians, half the country's pre-war population, have been displaced since the start of the civil war, including more than six million refugees who fled the war-torn country, according to UN figures.

