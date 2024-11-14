Erdogan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on success of COP29





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared a message regarding COP29 on the social network X. According to Report, the Turkish leader spoke about several measures taken by Ankara to combat climate change: “We are among the countries that have felt the negative consequences of the climate crisis the hardest. We are transforming our core sectors in line with our vision to achieve net zero emissions and sustainable development by 2053.” Erdogan noted that Turkey is implementing action plans within the framework of the climate change impact reduction and adaptation strategy for 2024-2030: “The share of renewable energy in the total production of electricity reached 59%. With this indicator, we rank 5th in Europe and 11th in the world. Priorities for reaching net zero emissions by 2053 include renewable energy, energy efficiency and nuclear power. We will increase wind and solar energy potential from 31,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts by 2035. In nuclear energy, our goal is to reach a capacity of 20,000 megawatts by 2050. Through the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan for 2024-2030, we plan to reduce emissions by 100 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. The Turkish head of state also mentioned the “zero waste” project, initiated with the support of his wife Emine Erdogan, which has reached global scale, adding additional strength to the fight against climate change. Since the start of the project, it has avoided the emission of 5.9 million tonnes of greenhouse gases. He also highlighted the measures taken for efficient use of water resources. Erdogan reported that millions of trees were planted on National Greening Day, celebrated annually on November 11. The Turkish president expressed confidence that COP29 would strengthen and make more effective global efforts in this direction. “I congratulate my brother, President Ilham Aliyev, on this successful event and his sincere hospitality,” Erdogan stressed. Azerbaijan24 is a social observer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azerbaycan24.com/en/erdogan-congratulates-president-ilham-aliyev-on-successful-hosting-of-cop29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos