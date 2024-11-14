Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress after Trump's attorney general nomination | Donald Trump





Donald Trump said he would nominate Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as U.S. attorney general on Wednesday, appointing a far-right loyalist to one of the most powerful posts in the U.S. government.

Late Wednesday evening, Gaetz resigned from Congress, ending the House Ethics Committee's ethics investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Gaetz's appointment is one of the most significant to date. As attorney general, he would be the nation's top law enforcer and oversee legal positions taken by the government on key issues, including abortion, civil rights laws and issues related to the first amendment. The president-elect has pledged to use the Justice Department to prosecute his political enemies, and there is no doubt that Gaetz will help him fulfill that commitment.

First elected to Congress in 2016, Gaetz represents a ruby ​​red district in the Florida panhandle and has become known as one of the most showboating members of Congress. He reportedly apologized to Trump for his efforts to overturn the election and embraced conspiracy theories about the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Last year, he led a successful effort to oust fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy from the presidency, plunging his caucus into chaos.

Gaetz's appointment comes a little more than a year after the Justice Department decided not to charge him in a sex trafficking investigation involving allegations that he had sex with a 17 year old girl. Joel Greenberg, a former friend and ally, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Gaetz has denied the allegations.

Gaetz has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the House Ethics Committee's investigation into allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct and illegal drug use, accepted inappropriate gifts , granted special privileges and favors to people with whom he had a personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations into his conduct.

Meanwhile, Trump praised Gaetz.

Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious lawyer, trained at William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress by focusing on achieving desperately needed reform at the Justice Department, Trump said in a released statement on his social network Truth. account.

He added: Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan militarization of our justice system. Matt will end militarized government, protect our borders, dismantle criminal organizations, and restore Americans' severely broken faith and trust in the Justice Department.

The appointment immediately attracted widespread criticism.

This guy has been evading justice for a while now, so he thinks he's on top. He will be extremely corrupt, said Olivia Troye, a former Department of Homeland Security official during the Trump administration who became an outspoken critic of the former president.

Robert Weissman, co-chair of the watchdog group Public Citizen, said it's hard to imagine a worse and less qualified candidate than Gaetz.

As a member of Congress, Gaetz demonstrated contempt for the rule of law, truth, and decency. He is uniquely unqualified to lead an agency tasked with enforcing civil rights and environmental protection laws. Under Gaetz, we have every reason to expect an America where corporate criminals go free, but where immigrants and people of color are harassed or arrested with minimal pretext, he said in a press release.

In January, Republicans will take control of the U.S. Senate, which will vote on Gaetz's confirmation. They appear poised to hold at least 53 seats, which would give them enough votes to confirm the Florida congressman, even if a few Republican senators vote against him.

Gaetz also has a history of making derogatory and offensive remarks towards women. Why are women least likely to get pregnant the most worried about having an abortion? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb, he said in 2022.

As a Florida legislator before serving in Congress, he opposed a revenge porn law, apparently telling the bill's sponsors that ex-lovers could do whatever they wanted with the images their partners had shared with them.

Are you not amused? CNN political analyst and Trump ally Scott Jennings said following the news.

Andrew Gumbel contributed reporting

