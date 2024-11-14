WATCH: Trump returns to Washington, meets Biden at the White House





WASHINGTON (AP) President-elect Donald Trump made a victorious return to Washington on Wednesday, heading to the White House for a nearly two-hour meeting with President Joe Biden and pledging a direct transition of power despite actively working to disrupt the same process. years ago.

Watch video of Trump's events in Washington in the player above.

Sitting in the Oval Office, in front of a strong fire in the fireplace, the former rivals shook hands before Biden called Trump “Mr. Trump.” President-elect and former president, he then settled for Donald.

Congratulations, the Democrat told the Republican. I look forward to having, as they said, a smooth transition. To welcome. Glad to see you again.

Trump responded, “Thank you very much,” saying politics is difficult. And in many cases, it's not a very pleasant world. But the world is beautiful today and I appreciate it very much.

READ MORE: Trump announces Musk and Ramaswamy to lead Department of Government Efficiency's external advisory group

Except for the first few moments, the meeting was private, with Biden and Trump joined by their chiefs of staff. Trump said the transition between the outgoing and incoming administrations “will be as smooth as possible and I really appreciate that, Joe.”

Trump, victorious this time, says he is ready to guarantee a smooth transition between administrations. But when he lost four years ago, it was a very different story: Trump filed numerous lawsuits falsely alleging widespread voter fraud, refused to actively participate in transition work, denied the election results and helped incite a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol, trying to stop the certification of Biden's victory.

He also did not invite Biden to the White House and he refused to attend the inauguration for the first time since Andrew Johnson was not sworn in by Ulysses S. Grants 155 years ago.

READ MORE: Trump vowed to overhaul US intelligence, set collision course with spy agencies

The all-smiling new scene at the White House, despite what happened four years ago, highlighted the remarkable political rebound of Trump, who left Washington in 2021 as a diminished and politically defeated leader. Now he's preparing to return to power as Republicans have retaken the Senate, poised to clinch a majority in the House and with what he and his Republican allies see as a governing mandate.

Neither the president-elect nor Biden responded to questions shouted by reporters after their brief remarks. At one point, Biden looked at Trump, who moved his head to the side and shrugged slightly, but did not respond.

Trump later told the New York Post that he and Biden discussed two issues on which they sharply differ, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

“I asked for his opinion and he gave it to me,” Trump told the newspaper. We also talked a lot about the Middle East. I wanted to get his perspective on where we are and what he thinks. And he gave them to me, he was very kind.

It's unclear how long the president-elect's soft-spoken attitude toward Biden, who will be both his successor and predecessor in the White House, will last. After his victory in the 2016 election, Trump met with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office and called it a great honor. But he quickly began insulting Obama again.

READ MORE: What Trump said he would do on day one

Trump looked comfortable in the Oval Office on Wednesday, unlike eight years ago, when he seemed nervous and reserved during his meeting with Obama. The president-elect left the White House after his session with Biden without addressing the large contingent of reporters in the aisle, waiting in case he made an appearance.

First lady Jill Biden greeted Trump upon his arrival and gave him a handwritten letter of congratulations for his wife, Melania, who did not make the trip to Washington. The letter also expressed the willingness of the first lady's teams to help with the transition.

While meeting with Biden, Trump sent a fundraising email to his supporters saying he “is currently at the White House leading a very important meeting.”

Trump had flown from Florida in the morning, joining billionaire Elon Musk for a morning session with House Republicans, telling them: “It's good to win.”

He received a standing ovation from Republican lawmakers, many of whom took cellphone videos of Trump as he ran through their party's victories up and down the ballot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/biden-and-gop-lawmakers-to-meet-with-trump-as-he-makes-a-victors-return-to-washington The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos