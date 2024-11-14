“This idiot didn’t organize my funeral”: Elizabeth II’s joke leaked due to Boris Johnson’s departure in 2022 | Company





The deceased queen Isabella II I joked and said: “At least I won’t let that idiot plan my funeral again.” following Boris Johnson's resignation as Prime Minister in September 2022, just days before his death. This is what Tim Shipman says in his new book on Brexit, “Out, a Political History of Brexit”. On September 6, 2022, at age 96, Elizabeth II officially accepted Johnson's resignation after various political controversies and, a few hours later, confirmed Liz Truss as his successor. Two days later, the monarch died at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. His funerals in Edinburgh, London and Windsor became historic events receiving extensive media coverage. His reign, which began in February 1952, lasted 70 years and seven months, setting a record. According to Shipman, the Queen made the comment to amuse her family and entourage during a night at Balmoral. The joke, however, sparked skepticism among sources close to the royal family, since, according to The Telegraph, it was known that the Duke of Norfolk is the traditional person in charge of royal funerals, not the Prime Minister. In his book, Shipman says that The queen's last days were happy. He was able to reunite with his family and staff two nights before his death. Elizabeth II about Boris Johnson “When Boris Johnson was mentioned, the Queen, mischievously, said“Well, at least now I won’t let that idiot plan my funeral.” Shipman wrote, adding that the comment reflected a shared feeling within the Royal Household. Johnson's relationship with British royalty has not always been straightforward. In 2019, the then Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament generated “absolute fury” between high-ranking members of the royal family and their courtiers. Additionally, Johnson was criticized for the 'partygate' scandal at Downing Street during the covid lockdowns. One of these parties even took place just before the funeral of Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021. Police issued 126 fines for gathering, including one to Johnson, which added pressure and led to his resignation in July 2021. Although the Queen's comment about Johnson was humorous, Shipman assures that she maintained an “optimistic” view of the Prime Minister. He considered him “a mischievous and comical character” and calmly accepted his arguments. However, then-Prince Charles – now King Charles III – was “furious” and “outraged” by Johnson’s treatment of the queen, according to the book’s author.

