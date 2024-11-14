Trump to nominate Matt Gaetz for attorney generalExBulletin





Rep. Matt Gaetz arrives to speak during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 17. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionBrendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Matt Gaetz as attorney general, placing the combative Florida Republican in the key post as Trump potentially aims to rein in the Justice Department's independence.

His nomination was met with skepticism and surprise by some lawmakers in the Senate, where his confirmation to the post is uncertain. Newly elected Senate Majority Leader John Thune referred questions about his viability to the Judiciary Committee, which would oversee Gaetz's vetting and confirmation process.

If confirmed by the Senate, Gaetz, 42, would take over a department that as recently as last year was investigating him for possible sex trafficking offenses. Ultimately, prosecutors declined to file charges against him after a lengthy investigation.

Gaetz was also facing an investigation by the House Ethics Committee into various allegations, including sexual misconduct, illegal drug use and obstruction. He has denied any wrongdoing.

After being nominated for attorney general, Gaetz submitted his resignation from the House of Representatives, “effective immediately,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Wednesday evening. Resignation ends all House investigations since the House only has jurisdiction over current members.

In a statement on his Truth Social account earlier today, Trump called Gaetz a “deeply gifted and tenacious lawyer” and said he “distinguished himself in Congress by focusing on achieving reform desperately needed by the Department of Justice.”

“Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan militarization of our justice system,” Trump added. “Matt will end militarized government, protest our borders, dismantle criminal organizations, and restore Americans' gravely broken faith and trust in the Justice Department.”

Trump campaigned on the idea of ​​getting revenge on his perceived enemies, including those in the Justice Department. Gaetz used similar rhetoric, suggesting that as attorney general he might be willing to wield the department's enormous power in a way that fits the vision Trump championed during the campaign.

A close ally of Trump

For years, Gaetz has been a close ally of Trump on Capitol Hill. As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, he sharply criticized the Russia investigation and the special counsel's two ongoing probes into Trump's handling of classified information and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Gaetz also supported Trump during his criminal trial in New York. Gaetz was one of several Republican politicians who traveled to New York to watch the debates and historic testimony.

In the House, Gaetz was the main instigator of the ouster of former Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year.

Gaetz's combative style has earned him enemies in Congress, and his reputation could prove an obstacle to his Senate confirmation. Some senators greeted his nomination with surprise.

“I was shocked by the nomination,” said Sen. Susan Collins, Republican of Maine. “Obviously the president has the right to appoint whoever he wants, but that's why the Senate advice and consent process is so important. I'm sure there will be many, many questions raised during the hearing of Mr. Gaetz, if in fact the nomination moves forward.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a longtime member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he was also surprised.

“The confirmation hearing will be important. He will have difficult questions to answer. I am inclined to support the president's Cabinet choices. I have done it for both sides,” he said. “I’ll let you know how it goes.”

House ethics investigation

McCarthy did not block a separate House Ethics Committee investigation related to sex and drug trafficking allegations against Gaetz. Gaetz denied the allegations and noted that the related FBI investigation that began in 2020 was closed without charges. If confirmed, Gaetz would also oversee the FBI.

Gaetz's resignation Wednesday ends any House ethics investigation.

“We only have jurisdiction, that is the Ethics Committee, as long as a person is a member of Congress,” Rep. Michael Guest, chairman of the House Ethics Committee, told reporters. journalists earlier today.

Johnson, the House speaker, said Gaetz's resignation allows Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to immediately begin the process of filling his vacant seat, which he has eight weeks to do under the Florida law.

“If we start the clock now, we may be able to fill this seat as early as January 3,” Mr. Johnson told reporters on Wednesday. “So Matt would have done us a great service by making that decision, as he did on the fly. And so we're grateful for that.”

Republicans are poised to keep their slim majority in the House in the next Congress, but can't afford to lose too many members, even to vacancies. Trump has already tapped Republican Elise Stefanik as ambassador to the United Nations and Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida as national security adviser.

NPR's Lexie Schapitl contributed reporting.

