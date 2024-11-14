Missouri's Andrew Bailey was a finalist to become Donald Trump's U.S. attorney general – Missouri Independent





For a few hours on Wednesday, Andrew Bailey was considered a front-runner to be named the next U.S. attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump.

Just a week after winning his first full term as Missouri attorney general, Bailey reportedly spent time with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to interview for the job, according to numerous sources close to the attorney general and several media outlets .

But on Wednesday afternoon, Trump made his choice official, and it wasn't Bailey. Instead, he tapped Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to lead his Justice Department.

A spokeswoman for Bailey did not respond to a request for comment.

Bailey had never run for public office before Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tapped him to replace Schmitt as attorney general in 2022. At the time, he was Parsons' general counsel. He previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in Warren County and as an assistant attorney general.

He is an Army veteran who received two Army Achievement Medals, an Army Accommodation Medal, a Combat Action Badge, and two Bronze Star Medals for his service.

Andrew Bailey defeats Will Scharf to win GOP nomination for attorney general

His tenure as attorney general was defined by lawsuits against the federal government, investigations of health care providers and public fights with other statewide elected Republicans.

His highest-profile cases since becoming attorney general include two lawsuits to block federal student loan forgiveness and the continuation of a lawsuit alleging that the Biden administration colluded with social media companies to censor the conservative speech.

His office is involved in four different lawsuits over the medical records of transgender children, part of its effort to end gender-affirming care in Missouri. And Bailey called for the closure of Washington University's transgender center at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Bailey has also been unwaveringly loyal to Trump, including publicly endorsing the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and unsuccessfully attempting to intervene in the criminal case against him in New York that resulted in 34 felony convictions.

According to Reuters, loyalty to the president-elect and a willingness to wholeheartedly advance Trump's agenda of mass deportations and retaliation against his political enemies were the deciding factors in determining who would become the next attorney general.

In this regard, Bailey could not compete with Gaetz, who was one of Trump's strongest supporters.

“Matt will root out systemic corruption within the DOJ and return the department to its true mission of fighting crime and upholding our democracy and Constitution,” Trump said in a prepared statement announcing his choice.

Bailey's tenure as Missouri attorney general was marked by accusations of corruption, incompetence and demagoguery, with his critics alleging that he was more interested in making appearances on Fox News than effectively running the office sprawling or up for grabs in the courtroom.

The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that lawmakers cannot end Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood through the state budget. In its ruling, the court found that Bailey's office did not appeal the allegation that the budget decision violated equal protection rights, the Associated Press reported.

Among the many lawsuits Bailey inherited from his predecessor was a case against Missouri school districts that implemented mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. After a judge ruled in favor of the school boards, Baileys' office missed the deadline to appeal.

This summer, he narrowly avoided being questioned under oath about his contact with a defendant in his own case against Jackson County. One of Bailey's deputies lost his driver's license because of the meetings, according to a court filing by county attorneys.

Bailey was also the subject of a formal complaint regarding his office's behavior after he falsely blamed the Hazelwood School District's diversity, equity and inclusion program for the off-campus assault of a student.

But the most pointed criticism he has faced concerns campaign donations.

Bailey recused himself from a gambling lawsuit filed against the Missouri State Highway Patrol after PACs linked to the corporate lobbyist suing the state wrote checks to the committee supporting his campaign.

He raised eyebrows after accepting $50,000 in campaign donations from Doe Run, a St. Louis-based company being sued by thousands of Peruvians over allegations of lead poisoning in their Andean mining town. A few months before the donation, Bailey filed a brief asking the federal court to move the trial out of Missouri.

Bailey shrugs off the criticism, telling The Independent earlier this year that political donations do not influence the decisions I make in my official capacity.

This story was updated at 2:42 p.m. with the news of President-elect Trump choosing Matt Gaetz for attorney general.

