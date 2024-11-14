Going to Solo, Desta and Andrey Taulany cannot save the contents of Jokowi's house design





Thursday, November 14, 2024 – 06:34 WIB

JakartaAfter serving two terms as President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or often called Jokowi chose to return to his hometown of Solo. Desta, Boiyen and Andre Taulany also stopped at Jokowi's residence in Solo. Read also: PDIP Appreciates Prabowo Agrees With Jokowi's Choice of KPK Chief and Supervisor When they stopped at Jokowi's residence, Desta and Andre were warmly welcomed. Desta and Andre even admitted that even though they had been president, Jokowi had welcomed them as friends. Andre Taulany, Desta and Boiyen felt warm when they were at Jokowi's house. Read also: Bappenas reveals a series of objectives not achieved by Jokowi “Pak Jokowi is such a humble person, so friendly and so easy to talk to, it’s like he’s just chatting with a friend,” Andre said. Andre admitted that when he was president, Jokowi really had an extraordinary patient mentality. Profanities and insults are often directed at him and his family. André also salutes the patience of Iriana's husband. Read also: Maruarar was criticized for not publishing Gibran's photo during the national and regional government coordination meeting  The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi after arriving at his private residence in Solo Photo : VIVA.co.id/Fajar Sodiq (Solo) It's true, Pak Jokowi has an extraordinary mentality. He's a really good person, whatever he wants to say. Pak Jokowi is a super patient person. In their conversation with Jokowi, Andre and Desta said that although they had left the presidency, Jokowi still cared about the country's development. “He wants to see Indonesia move forward under the leadership of a new cabinet,” Desta said. During the conversation with the guests, Jokowi gave a special mandate to the new cabinet, saying that the new cabinet could fulfill its duties well and organize everything according to the role of each minister. In Solo, Jokowi spends most of his time. Jokowi lives in a house that is neither too big nor excessive. The residence is described by guests as a traditional, shaded house, comfortable and far from luxurious. But unfortunately, when playing at Jokowi's house, André and Desta were not allowed to record the contents of Jokowi's house. The house is really nice, cool, shady, ethnic and doesn't seem pretentious or luxurious. Completely traditional. But no cameras are allowed, Andre said. Jokowi shows that a simple life is not an image, but a principle that he has defended for a long time. Although he held the highest offices in government, he was not tempted to live in ostentatious luxury. Next page In their conversation with Jokowi, Andre and Desta said that although they had left the presidency, Jokowi still cared about the country's development. “He wants to see Indonesia progress under the leadership of a new cabinet,” Desta said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.viva.co.id/showbiz/gosip/1771542-main-ke-solo-desta-dan-andrey-taulany-tak-boleh-rekam-isi-desain-rumah-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos