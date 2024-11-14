PM Modi accuses Soren government of helping infiltrators in Jharkhand





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Sarath, Jharkhand on November 13, 2024. Photo: X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) targeted Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand for alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into the state. Mr Modi said tribal girls were being cheated in the name of marriage and their land was being grabbed. He also accused the Congress of dividing the country in the name of caste census. Sharing his own experience in Jharkhand, Mr. Modi said that wherever he went in recent days, the biggest concern was infiltration. LIVE: Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 13, 2024 The pride and identity of Jharkhandi is your strength. What happens if this identity is lost? Statistics show that the number of tribes in the Santhal region has almost halved. What will happen if the number of tribes continues to decrease like this? Your water, forests and land will be taken over by others, Mr Modi said in Sarath Assembly constituency, where the BJP pitted Randhir Kumar Singh against Jharkhand Mukti Morchas (JMM) Uday Shankar Singh. He added that the Santhal region would create electoral history this time and the JMM-Congress front would definitely be wiped out. Mr. Modi warned of a grand conspiracy to change the identity of Jharkhand. He said that under the JMM-Congress government, all efforts had been made to convert the infiltrators into permanent residents. The JMM and Congress have taken over your water, your forests and your land; they stole your sand and your coal. They stole your children's papers and your government jobs and gave them to their favorite people. Whatever was stolen was rightfully yours. They have ruined your children's future for their own future, Mr. Modi said. He instructed the Soren government to prepare all the required documents for the infiltrators overnight. Tribal girls were cheated in the name of marriage and their lands were confiscated. These intruders stole your job and your bread. Look at the government's attitude, the JMM government told the court that there was no infiltration in Jharkhand, Mr. Modi said. Launching a sharp attack on the issue of nepotism, Mr. Modi said that whether it was the JMM, the Congress or the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), their leaders were only concerned about the future of their families and remained concerned about the well-being of their families. Raising apprehensions about the Congress's intentions, Mr. Modi said the Congress wants to end reservations for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Complete Coverage Additionally, he promised to provide permanent housing for every family living in a shack. Moreover, Modi will make your electricity bill zero. We will give between 75,000 and 80,000 euros to each household for the installation of solar panels. The electricity they produce will leave households without electricity bills and when there is surplus electricity, the government will buy it, Mr Modi said. Later, he addressed another rally at Godda Assembly headquarters, where BJP's Amit Kumar Mandal is contesting directly against RJD's Sanjay Prasad Yadav. Mr Modi claimed that parties like Congress, RJD and JMM had been ruling Santhal Pargana for a long time and had given the people nothing but migration, poverty and unemployment.

