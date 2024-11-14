Biden tells Trump 'welcome' during Oval Office meeting





President Biden hosted President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday for a nearly two-hour meeting as part of the transition process, a formality that Trump did not extend to Mr. Biden in 2020.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the meeting “substantial” and said the two discussed national security and domestic policy issues, and that Mr. Biden raised points important on Congress's to-do list. At the end of the meeting, when the journalists were present for only a moment, the two men shook hands.

“Well, Mr. President-elect and former President, Donald, congratulations and I look forward to having, as we said, a smooth transition,” Mr. Biden said, speaking first . Mr. Biden told Trump that his administration would respond to the president-elect's needs. “Welcome, welcome back.”

“Thank you very much, and politics is difficult, and in many cases it's not a very pleasant world, but it's a pleasant world today, and I very much appreciate such a smooth transition that it will be as sweet as she can get,” Trump responded.

Mr. Biden replied: “You’re welcome.”

Neither man responded to reporters' shouted questions. The meeting began shortly after 11 a.m. ET, after Trump spoke to House Republicans. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and new White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles are also present at the meeting, the White House said.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, November 13, 2024. Kevin Lamarque / REUTERS

Melania Trump will not meet with first lady Jill Biden, although first ladies traditionally meet. Melania Trump met with Michelle Obama in 2016. Jill Biden's office said she gave the president-elect a handwritten letter of congratulations for Melania Trump, expressing her team's willingness to help with the transition.

“Ms. Trump will not participate in today's meeting at the White House,” Melania Trump's office said in a statement. “Her husband's return to the Oval Office to begin the transition process is encouraging and she wishes him every success.”

President-elect Donald Trump and President Biden walk along the portico of the White House on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Official White House photo by Adam Schultz

The last time Trump and Mr Biden met face to face was during the June debate, during which Mr Biden called Trump a “convicted criminal” and said he had “moral of an alley cat.” Trump, for his part, said the United States had become a “third world country” under Mr. Biden, and called him the “Manchurian candidate.” Mr. Biden struggled during the debate, and his campaign later said he had a cold, but his performance alarmed Democrats and he dropped out of the race weeks later, leaving Trump to face the vice president Kamala Harris in the general election.

Elon Musk, a strong supporter of Trump's 2024 bid and named late Tuesday to head the new Office of Government Effectiveness, was with Trump on his plane as they headed to Washington, a source said. He attended the House Republican conference meeting in Washington with Trump, a source close to House Republicans told CBS News.

Trump was greeted with a standing ovation from House Republicans and said his team “worked with a lot of you to get you in, and you helped me, and you helped me too “.

As reporters left the room, Trump told House Republicans: “I suspect I'm not going to run again unless you do something else, unless you say he's so good that We need to find a solution.”

Although Trump has announced a series of Cabinet picks since the election, he has not made any public appearances since addressing supporters at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, when he became clear that he had won the election.

Before the meeting with Trump, the president and first lady spoke to community college students at an event at the White House. Jill Biden told the students, many of whom will soon graduate: “Joe and I are also preparing for what’s next. »

Nikole Killion and Caitlin Huey-Burns contributed to this report.

More from Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC.

