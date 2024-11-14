Politics
Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe Patrice Trovoada_Headlines_
On the afternoon of September 5, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with visiting Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada of Sao Tome and Principe for the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). ) and for an official visit, to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The leaders of the two countries announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to the rank of strategic partnership.
XiJinping pointed out that in recent years, relations between China and Sao Tome and Principe have maintained good momentum of development, and the two countries have achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation in various fields. Facts have proven that Sao Tome and Principe's return to the China-Africa family of friendly cooperation is fully in line with the common interests of the two peoples. China will, as always, support Sao Tome and Principe's efforts to advance national construction and economic development, and is ready to work with Sao Tome and Principe to actively implement the results of the Beijing Summit. of FOCAC and promote the strategic partnership between the two countries to better benefit the people.
Xi Jinping stressed that the two sides should maintain the general direction of friendship, strengthen experience sharing in state governance, consolidate and strengthen strategic mutual trust, and firmly support each other on issues related to core interests. and everyone's major concerns. He called on both sides to explore cooperation in areas such as tourism, agriculture, fisheries and infrastructure, so that Sao Tome and Principe can further benefit from the summit's outcomes. China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with Sao Tome and Principe on international and regional issues to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and other developing countries.
Patrice Trovoada said that every time he visits China, he feels like he is coming home. He thanked China for its valuable assistance to the economic development of Sao Tome and Principe, saying that the new measures announced by President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the FOCAC summit in the morning will significantly boost the development of Sao Tome and Principe and Africa. Sao Tome and Principe highly appreciates President Xi Jinping for putting forward the building of a community with a shared future for humanity and other important visions and initiatives. Sao Tome and Principe firmly adheres to the one-China principle and hopes to further consolidate political mutual trust between the two countries and strengthen partnership, so as to provide a solid guarantee for the long-term economic development of Sao Tome and Principe. Principle.
The two sides issued a joint statement between the People's Republic of China and the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe on establishing a strategic partnership.
Wang Yi was present at the meeting.
