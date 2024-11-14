



British troops in Ukraine, if the United States cuts its aid? Boris Johnson does not exclude this option, but recalls the javelin with which Trump saved kyiv in the first days of the Russian invasion

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed concern that Donald Trump's potential reduction in military support for Ukraine could lead to direct involvement of British troops in Ukraine. However, the incoming White House administration's approach may be more nuanced than it appears at first glance.

Russia's victory in Ukraine could mark the beginning of the end of the current world order. Europe's vulnerability to the Russian threat; the weakening of unity between the two shores of the Atlantic (foundation of NATO in fact) and the increase in China's aggressiveness in the Pacific zone, these are some of the effects identified by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. in an interview GB NewsFormer Prime Minister Boris Johnson has highlighted that the UK could be forced to lead a military intervention to protect its own and Europe's security if Russia continues its aggressive actions. Johnson believes that withdrawing support for kyiv would pose long-term risks and potentially higher costs for Britain. Then we will have to pay to send British troops to help defend Ukraine, he said. Direct military support would become necessary, Johnson argued, if Russia continues to escalate tensions in Eastern Europe and NATO allies reduce their involvement, referring to the United States. Europe and the United States will suffer in the event of a Russian victory ntlnirea between Donald Trump and Boris Johnson / Facebook Boris Johnson Johnson warned of the possible consequences for Europe of a reduction in US military support. If we give up supporting Ukraine now, we will pay much more in the future, because Russian threats against Europe will be more real and more direct, the former Prime Minister stressed, adding that this could endanger the collective security of the entire region. . A defeat for Ukraine is the worst scenario, both for Europe and the United States, the former British Prime Minister suggested. If Ukraine falls, we will face an even greater threat on the borders of the European continent, wherever democracies collide with Russia (…) This will be the Baltic states. It will be in Georgia, Johnson thinks. You will see that the defeat of Ukraine will have an impact on the Pacific theater. You will see the impact in the South China Sea, the former prime minister also said. Javelin, the best example of the Trump administration's support for Ukraine Despite the uncertainties, the incoming White House administration's approach may be more nuanced than it appears at first glance. Johnson acknowledged that Trump provided critical support to Ukraine during his first term. This involves approving deliveries of the Javelin anti-tank weapon, which played an important role in the defense of kyiv. Without this decision, the outcome for kyiv could have been very, very different, Johnson stressed, recalling the importance of American military assistance at key moments. Speaking about Trump's attitude towards Ukraine, Johnson drew attention to internal conflicts within the Republican Party, some members of which, in his opinion, have a poor attitude towards the situation in Ukraine. Johnson criticized supporters who express what he called strange support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his previous statements, Johnson noted that Trump's unpredictability could have dissuaded Vladimir Putin from launching an all-out invasion of Ukraine. Asked how Trump would position himself on Ukraine if he found himself at the helm of the United States again, Johnson expressed moderate optimism, emphasizing that he believed Trump would not abandon the 'Ukraine. Be the first to discover the most important news in the field with the DefenseRomania application. Download the DefenseRomania app from your phone Android (magazine reading) Or iOS (App Store) and you are always one click away from us Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow DefenseRomania and more Google News

