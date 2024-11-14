AI developers discover 'Donald Trump neuron,' expert says





Scott Ladner, CIO of Horizon Investments, analyzes biotech stocks and drug development in “The Claman Countdown.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) recognizes the images and name of President-elect Donald Trump so much that the phenomenon is nicknamed “Donald Trump neuron,” says expert Chris Olah.

Olah, one of the co-founders of the “large model security-focused” AI lab named Anthropic, according to his blog bio, appeared on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” published Monday.

“There's this really famous result on Grandma's neurons or the Halle Berry neuron from Quiroga et al,” Olah said. “And we found very similar things in the vision models, while I was still at OpenAI, and I was looking at their clip model, and you find these neurons that respond to the same entities in the images. And also, for give an idea. For a concrete example, we discovered that there was a Donald Trump neuron.”

“For some reason, I guess everyone likes to talk about Donald Trump. And Donald Trump was very important, it was a very hot topic at that time. So in every neural network that we looked at, we found a neuron dedicated to Donald Trump He was the only person who always had a dedicated neuron.

The 'Donald Trump neuron' is image and name recognition of Trump, according to an artificial intelligence expert. (Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP / Getty Images)

He continued to explain to Fridman that there would sometimes be a neuron from former President Barack Obama or former President Bill Clinton, “but Trump always had a dedicated neuron,” adding that the large language models of the AI ​​responds “to images of his face and the word Trump”. “.

Olah was a guest on the episode with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Anthropic created Claude, Fridman said, describing it as “one of the best AI systems in the world” in an article on X.

The “Donald Trump neuron” was discussed on a recent “Lex Fridman Podcast” regarding AI. (Oliver Berg/photo alliance/Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center November 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Amodei and Fridman's conversation focused heavily on “scaling, AI security, regulation, and lots of super technical details about the present and future of AI and technology.” “humanity,” he said, adding that it was a “fascinating, vast and super technical subject.” , and a fun conversation!

The full podcast episode can be seen here.

