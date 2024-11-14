Donald Trump got away with everything





A moment earlier this year, it looked like his luck was finally going to change. Donald Trump, who had spent his life evading accountability, suddenly found himself facing nearly 100 criminal charges for his manipulation of classified documents, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and a hush money scheme. The latter surrendered his historic conviction on 34 counts in the spring. His bid for a second term seemed as much a desperate effort to stay out of the big house as to get back into the White House.

But it didn't take long for justice to begin to slow down: Jack Smith's federal election interference case became the subject of delaying tactics; his dossier of classified documents was also slowly advanced, and ultimately abandoned, by Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon, whose name was on a list of potential attorney general nominees; the Georgia RICO case was rocked by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' romantic relationship with one of his prosecutors; and, in September, Judge Juan Merchan delayed sentencing in his hush money case until after the election.

If his lawsuits were already on life support, Trump's stunning election last week all but killed them — a bitter reality reflected by a report Wednesday that Smith is considering resigning from office before the president-elect takes office in January. According to the New York Times, Smith, who has been baselessly accused by Trump and his allies of leading legal action on behalf of Democrats, is seeking to finish his work in the coming weeks and will resign, along with members of his team. We do not know exactly how he will close his two files. But what is certain is that they will not succeed in being judged.

The upcoming resignation is therefore unlikely to have any impact on Trump's legal issues, already rendered moot by his victory; after all, Trump said in October, before his re-election, that he would lay off [Smith] anyway within two seconds of taking office. That will be one of the first issues discussed, Trump said.

But Smith's departure will highlight Trump's irresponsibility. The special prosecutor wanted to show that no one is above the law, not even former presidents; Instead, Trump is more emboldened than ever, with the Supreme Court having endowed the office she will soon occupy with sweeping extralegal powers in a ruling this summer in one of Smith's cases.

This impunity will likely extend beyond Trump himself, to those who work for him, from the list of radicals he assembles to help implement his extreme agenda to Elon Musk, whose evil role defined as a government efficiency czar could give him control over those who regulate his agenda. own businesses. Indeed, Trump and his administration could be free to operate with few legal or legislative constraints for at least the next two years: the Supreme Court, with its six-member conservative majority, has already shown deference to Trump. And the Republican-controlled House and Senate are unlikely to curb his power, but could instead help him realize his full potential.

Trump's first term was a hotbed of corruption. After having escaped everything, his second will certainly be worse.

