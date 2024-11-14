Xi Jinping holds talks with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso_Headlines_

Politics
Xi Jinping holds talks with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso
On the morning of September 6, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is in China for the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a visit from State, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Xi Jinping congratulated the Republic of Congo on taking over the African co-presidency of FOCAC. He congratulated Denis Sassou Nguesso for his important contributions to the success of the FOCAC Beijing Summit. Xi Jinping stressed that developing solidarity and cooperation with African countries is an important cornerstone of China's foreign policy. Xi Jinping recalled that during his visit to Africa in 2013, he put forward China's African policy principles of sincerity, real results, friendship and good faith, and pursuit of the common good. and shared interests, which have become the guiding principles of China's relations with all other countries. The results of this Beijing summit will benefit all African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with China and effectively propel China-Africa cooperation to new heights. The results are of great significance in guiding the development of China-Africa relations and achieving the modernization of both sides. China stands ready to work with the Republic of Congo to better play its leading role as co-chair of FOCAC and implement the summit outcomes. , ensure that the “golden brand” of FOCAC shines even more over time, and show the international community the firm determination of China and Africa to jointly advance the construction of a community with a shared future in China. -Full-proof Africa for the new era.
Xi Jinping pointed out that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Republic of Congo. The sound friendship between the two countries is rooted in a high degree of mutual political trust, the common pursuit of ideas and the firm China-Africa relations embarked on a new journey and the friendly cooperation between China and the Republic of the Congo will extend over the next 60 years with even greater brilliance. Both parties must consolidate and develop their traditional friendship to set an example. for Sino-African relations.
Xi Jinping suggested that China and the Republic of Congo play the “four roles”, namely a standard bearer for building a community with a shared future, a pioneer of Belt and Road cooperation, a model of links between peoples and an example. of solidarity and collaboration. Xi Jinping stressed that China appreciates the firm and unequivocal support of the Republic of Congo on all issues related to China's core interests and major concerns, and is willing to deepen exchanges of experience on of governance with the Republic of Congo, to strengthen exchanges in various areas and at all levels, and jointly explore development paths towards modernization. China supports the Republic of Congo in developing a diversified economy and encourages Chinese companies to participate in the construction of major infrastructure and regional connectivity projects in the country. China is willing to cooperate in agriculture, digital economy, green development and other fields, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and encourage the two peoples to actively participate in the cause of peace. friendship between China and the Republic of Congo. The Republic of Congo must implement the five principles of peaceful coexistence, strengthen international cooperation in global governance and other areas, and create a more favorable international environment for the development and revitalization of developing countries.
Denis Sassou Nguessosa said that 60 years ago, he was one of the first young people from the Republic of Congo to visit China. Over the years, he visited China several times and witnessed its continuous and remarkable economic and technological development. China has become a powerful country in the world, which fills its people with great pride and deserves deep admiration and sincere congratulations from the people of the Republic of Congo. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Congo and China 60 years ago, bilateral relations have always maintained good development. Many Chinese companies have participated in the construction of fishing, mining, energy and infrastructure projects in the Republic of Congo, which have promoted the country's economic and social development. The Republic of Congo The Republic of Congo is willing to continuously consolidate its friendship with China and strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields. The Republic of Congo firmly respects the one-China principle and supports the Chinese government in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. This position remains unwavering. Denis Sassou Nguesso thanked China for supporting the Republic of Congo in assuming the African co-presidency of FOCAC, and congratulated China for successfully hosting the FOCAC Beijing Summit. President Xi Jinping yesterday announced the ten partnership actions for the joint efforts of China and Africa to achieve modernization that will elevate solidarity and cooperation between Africa and China to a new level. He thanked China for its strong support for Africa's development, and the Republic of Congo is willing to work closely with China to implement the results of participating in the summit and promote the construction of a community of high-level Africa-China destiny.
After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents, such as the Belt and Road cooperation plan, and those related to the economic partnership for development common, green and low carbon development, housing and urban construction, investment. and economic cooperation, entry-exit animal and plant quarantine, export of Poria cocos to China, digital economy, human resources and news media.
The two sides issued a joint statement between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Congo on deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and building a high-level community with a shared future between China and the Republic of Congo. Congo.
Before the talks, President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming ceremony for Denis Sassou Nguesso and his wife Antoinette Sassou Nguesso in the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People.
Wang Yi was present at the above events.
