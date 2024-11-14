PM Modi attacks JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, says people must break its 'arrogance' in polls









Updated: November 13, 2024 6:53 p.m. EAST

Godda (Jharkhand) [India]November 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday intensified his attack on the JMM-led coalition, saying that Chief Minister Hemant Soren was contesting the elections from a seat in Santhal Pargana, but the people of the area were forced to migrate to other states. for work due to lack of development.

Addressing a gathering here, Prime Minister Modi claimed that parties such as Congress, RJD and JMM had given “migration, poverty and unemployment” to the Santhal Pargana region.

He also attacked the Congress over the probe against its MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu in a money laundering case and the IT department “recovering Rs 350 crore” in raids on a distillery promoted by his family.

PM Modi accused the JMM and the Congress of being arrogant and rubbing salt in the wounds of the citizens of the state.

“Here they (JMM-Congress) gave the ticket to a family member of the leader in whose house mountains of notes were found. It's like rubbing salt on your wound. They think it doesn't matter what JMM-Congress is doing, no matter how much loot they do, no one will be able to harm them! Only my brothers and sisters of Jharkhand must break their arrogance and illusion,” PM Modi said.

“Parties like Congress, RJD and JMM ruled this region for a long time. But they gave Santhal Pargana nothing but migration, poverty and unemployment. The chief minister himself is contesting elections from this region, but people from here have to go to other states to get jobs,” he added.

Hemant Soren is contesting elections from Barhait seat.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the initiatives of the BJP-led government.

“Modi will make your electricity bill zero. We will give Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 to each household for installing solar panels. The electricity generated from it will have zero electricity bill and if there has more electricity than your requirement, Then the government will buy your electricity Before you gave money to the government, now the government will give it to you,” PM Modi said.

The first phase of polling in Jharkhand was held today on 43 seats. The second phase of voting will take place on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. (ANI)

