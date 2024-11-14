Jokowi will come down to campaign for Luthfi-Yasin in Central Java, Golkar welcomes it





SEMARANG, KOMPAS.com – The seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would accompany the campaign of candidate duo number 2 Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in several regions of Central Java. Member of the Council of Experts Luthfi-YasinMr. Iqbal Wibisono welcomed the news. It is believed that Jokowi's involvement could influence the vote for candidate number 2. “Yes, Mr. Jokowi, he is no longer president, that is, an ordinary and free person. If possible, it would be better, Mr. Jokowi is a former president who did good things for 10 years ” said Iqbal when he was confirmed. Kompas.com by telephone, Thursday (14/11/2024). Also read: Jokowi will campaign with Luthfi-Yasin at Vastenburg Fort Solo According to him, people still hear Jokowi's voice. This will strengthen the votes of the Luthfi-Yasin couple in the 2024 regional elections. “So that Pak Luthfi and Mas Yasin succeed (indeed, the Central Java regional elections),” he said. Jokowi's involvement during the campaign will make the Luthfi-Yasin campaign even more effective. “I think so, the campaign team is like that,” said Iqbal, who is also secretary of the Central Java Golkar Party Advisory Council. Also read: Jokowi to join Luthfi-Yasin campaign in several locations in Central Java For this reason, he is grateful that more and more personalities support the candidacy of the Luthfi-Yasin couple in the Central Java regional elections. “Yes, thank God, the more support the better. But the important thing is that the norms are not violated,” he said. Furthermore, Central Java gubernatorial candidate Luthfi also did not deny the news that Jokowi will accompany the campaign in the Central Java regional elections in the near future. However, he did not explain in detail when Jokowi would accompany him to campaign in several regions. “God willing,” Luthfi said briefly after the activity at the Patra Jasa Hotel in Semarang City. Also read: Jokowi joins Respati-Astrid Blusukan at Klitikan solo market and buys 5 balls Chairman of the Bocahe Volunteers Gibran Nusantara, Yudha also confirmed information about Jokowi's participation in the Luthfi-Yasin campaign in the near future. Jokowi is expected to accompany the Luthfi-Yasin campaign for three days, from November 15 to 17, 2024. “In the meantime, fix it (Jokowi's campaign schedule),” he said.

