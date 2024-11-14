Biden and Xi will meet on Saturday, the third and likely final time of Biden's term.





President Biden Chinese President Xi Jinping last met on November 15, 2023 in Woodside, California. (Brendan Smialowski | AFP) LIMA, Peru President Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Lima, Peru on Saturday, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters on Wednesday. This is the third meeting between the two leaders during Biden's term, and it will likely be the last. Their last meeting was about a year ago in Woodside, California. The meeting comes as Biden prepares to hand over the reins of power to President-elect Donald Trump. Biden plans to tell Xi that “we must maintain stability, clarity and predictability throughout this transition” and that in the long term, channels of communication between the two governments must remain open, particularly at the military level , Sullivan said. . President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to reporters at the White House on November 13, 2024. (Saül Loeb | AFP) “It's an important meeting. It won't just be a farewell ceremony, although there will be an element of reflection over their long relationship,” he said. “There is real work to be done at this critical moment between the United States and China to ensure that we do not encounter any problems over the next two months in this transition of power.” Biden wants to “consolidate progress” in areas where there is common ground between the two countries in stemming the flow of illicit fentanyl, managing risks associated with artificial intelligence and climate issues, Sullivan said.

Biden built on parts of Trump's China policy during his term, holding meetings of the informal group known as the Quad (United States, Japan, India and Australia) and maintaining for essential Trump's tariffs on China. Biden also put in place new export control measures for sensitive technologies, to prevent China from using them. Sullivan said he sees some continuity between the two administrations, particularly Rep. Mike Waltzthat Trump named his national security adviser, and Senator. Marco Rubiowhom Trump will nominate as Secretary of State, for his attention to the strategic challenges posed by China. Trump threatened during his campaign to raise tariffs on China again. Biden could use his meeting with Xi to emphasize that China needs to change its trade practices, not just threaten retaliation, Danny Russell, a senior State Department official in the Obama administration, said in an interview. “I'm counting on Biden to make some practical arguments, because the likelihood of the Trump administration imposing tariffs is real,” said Russell, now a member of the Asia Society. “And this should be a wake-up call to big offenders like China that they need to adjust their policies and practices.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/npr/2024/11/13/nx-s1-5189429/biden-and-xi-will-meet-on-saturday-the-3rd-and-likely-final-time-during-bidens-term/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos