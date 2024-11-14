Mumbai traffic restrictions: PM Modi to hold rally at Shivaji Park ahead of Maharashtra elections – Check diversions and alternative routes here – India News





As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is stepping up its campaign efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address a large rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, in a bid to energize the voter base and highlight the BJP's vision for Maharashtra. The rally, which is expected to attract thousands of people, will also be attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other prominent leaders. In preparation for the large gathering, Mumbai Police implemented a series of traffic restrictions and parking bans on major roads around Shivaji Park, ensuring minimal disruption to traffic in the city. Here's a full look at the restrictions and alternative routes suggested by police for smoother travel. Main traffic restrictions around Shivaji Park To accommodate the expected influx of rally participants and ensure smooth traffic flow in other parts of Mumbai, the following roads will be subject to parking restrictions: Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway will implement a giant block between Mahim and Goregaon today, port lines will be affected. Check schedules and more. Northern Railway announces train rescheduling due to Mahrauli Yard traffic blockage. Details inside Prayagraj railway division stations will make announcements in 12 languages ​​for Maha Kumbh travelers New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express services are extended till November 30 for Chhath puja. Check the route, times and ticket prices here. SVS route No parking between Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) and Hari Om Junction. Keluskar South Road and Keluskar North Road Both sections near Shivaji Park in Dadar. MB Raut Marg Entire stretch in Shivaji Park, Dadar. Pandurang Naik Marg (Road No. 5) Shivaji Park, Dadar. Dadasaheb Rege Marg Shivaji Park, Dadar. Lieutenant Dilip Gupte Marg From Gate No. 1 of Shivaji Park. 4 to Shitaladevi road. LJ Road From Gadkari Junction in Dadar to Hotel Shobha in Mahim. NC Kelkar Road Between Hanuman Temple Junction and Gadkari Junction, Shivaji Park, Dadar. TH Kataria Road From Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction, Mahim. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction in Dadar (East). Tilak Road From Kotwal Garden Circle in Dadar (West) to RA Kidwai Road in Matunga (East). Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road From Sealink Road to JK Kapur Chowk to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk. Thadani Road From Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk. Rue Dr Annie Besant From Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr Narayan Hardikar Junction. Traffic diversions and alternative routes In addition to parking bans, some roads will experience regulated or diverted traffic flow. Commuters are advised to follow these alternative routes for minimal inconvenience: Northbound SVS Route Traffic from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction will be regulated. Alternative route : Use Siddhivinayak Junction to SK Bole Road, continue through Agar Bazar to Portuguese Church, then turn left towards Gokhale or SK Bole Road.

Security measures for PM Modis rally In the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Shinde and other high-level leaders, security was beefed up to ensure a safe environment during the gathering. Police personnel are deployed in large numbers around Shivaji Park, while additional forces are ready to meet any urgent need. Significance of the rally and context of Maharashtra polls The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections are crucial for the BJP as it seeks to strengthen its foothold in the state by addressing issues related to economic development, infrastructure and urban growth. The Shivaji Park rally serves as a platform for PM Modi and BJP leaders to connect with Mumbai voters, convey the party's commitment to the state's progress and motivate voters as they go to the polls. With traffic restrictions and diversions in place, Mumbai Police is asking residents and commuters to plan their routes in advance and cooperate to ensure smooth operation.

