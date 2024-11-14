



Compared to its recent November notice, ICE gave more details about its plans for 2025 in another notice published last year. This earlier opinion shows that ICE was preparing for more intense immigration policy on the horizon, regardless of who ultimately wins the election.

In the 2023 notice, ICE says ISAP's parent program, Alternatives to Detention, would be renamed Release and Reporting Management. This new program would involve monitoring every non-detained person awaiting a court hearing or deportation, not just a few. At the time of the notice's release, ICE said 5.7 million people could be monitored under the new program which, if implemented, would increase the scale of remote monitoring of the ICE would increase by about 3,000 percent.

According to a government contracts database, BI Incorporated has been ICE's ISAP contractor since at least 2005. The company is a subsidiary of GEO Group, which is one of the largest private prison companies in the United States.

Although the stock market as a whole rose the day after Trump's victory, the rise in GEO Group's shares made it the biggest winner in the U.S. stock market among companies of all sizes, according to the news site at investments owned by Robinhood, Sherwood News. Its five-year contract to run ISAP, worth $2.2 billion, is set to expire next year.

During a GEO Group post-election earnings conference call, CEO Brian Evans said the company could increase its ISAP capacity by several hundred thousand participants, and up to several million if necessary, as reported HuffPo. The company's chief operating officer, Wayne Calabrese, added that he had already informed ICE that he was prepared to do so.

We expect the new Trump administration to take a much broader approach to monitoring the several million people currently on the non-detained immigrant registry, Calabrese said on the call.

According to HuffPo, GEO Group competitor CoreCivic (formerly Corrections Corporation of America) held its own post-election results conference call, during which CEO Damon Hininger said the timing of the election's notice ICE on November 6 was probably not a coincidence.

We took this as a very encouraging sign, Hininger said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/ice-surveillance-contracts-isap/

