Trump picks Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligenceExBulletin





Former U.S. Rep. from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard speaks at a rally for former President Donald Trump on October 22 in Greensboro, North Carolina Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images .

switch captionAnna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Tulsi Gabbard, who has criticized U.S. engagements abroad, as director of national intelligence.

The former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii has shifted political allegiances in recent years, going from a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 to an avid Trump supporter and conservative media personality.

If confirmed for the role, Gabbard would oversee the country's 18 intelligence agencies.

In a statement released Wednesday, Trump highlighted Gabbard's background as a former Democrat, saying she “enjoys broad support” from both political parties. Her political shift means she is unlikely to gain support from Democrats.

“I know Tulsi will bring to our intelligence community the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career, defending our constitutional rights and securing peace through strength,” he said. “Tulsi will make us all proud!”

To fill the top jobs, Trump has now chosen several figures better known for their loyalty to him than for their national security credentials. This includes Tuesday's nomination of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense. Hegseth, a Fox News host and Army National Guard veteran, has been a staunch supporter of Trump but has no military or national security experience.

Gabbard was the first Hindu elected to the House of Representatives in 2012. She is also a veteran and a former lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve.

As director of national intelligence, Gabbard would play a leading role in developing Trump's international plan. She comes to this position having already criticized President Biden's response to ongoing conflicts around the world.

“This administration confronts us with multiple wars on multiple fronts in regions around the world and brings us closer than ever to the brink of nuclear war,” she said in opposing Trump at a rally election, adding that it was one of the “biggest challenges”. main reasons” why she supported Trump this year.

“I am confident that his first task will be to do the work necessary to bring us back from the brink of war,” she added.

She criticized Biden's support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. And as a House member, Gabbard sharply criticized the Obama administration's intervention in the war in Syria. She sparked backlash in 2017 after visiting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has been accused of numerous human rights abuses throughout the war.

Gabbard isn't the only Democrat-turned-Republican now in Trump's orbit. He gained the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ran as an independent in the presidential race before ultimately dropping out and supporting Trump.

Kennedy, from a family with deep ties to the Democratic Party, told NPR that he was being considered for a role in the Trump administration focused on health policy.

But Trump's choice of Gabbard is one of a series of recent staff picks, several of which will join the administration after serving in elected office.

But the president-elect also made several nontraditional choices, including tapping Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as defense secretary and businessmen Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new entity government focused on controlling public spending.

