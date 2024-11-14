Sue Gray's permanent departure marks the moment when the Starmer project becomes serious | Martin kettle

SGrays' departure is important. But not as some might think. Gray became famous for three things: her Partygate investigation under Boris Johnson, her recruitment to Keir Starmers' team in opposition and for running a pub in Northern Ireland. All this made her the only British civil servant that people beyond Whitehall might recognize on the news.

It was therefore predictable that his fall from power would also be described in terms of personality. Sure enough, Gray's initial ouster in October was attributed to a turf war with Morgan McSweeney, now his successor as Downing Street chief of staff. Or the fact that Labor special advisers were unhappy with their pay gaps. Gray's permanent departure this week is also believed to have been triggered by Starmer's frustration at not having started work on the role he demoted her to five weeks ago.

There is probably some truth to this. There was too much inner pain, anger and distrust around Gray. But that doesn't take into account the broader, less personalized reason why his departure matters. More than 18 months ago, a senior Labor figure put it succinctly. Starmer had recruited Gray for one purpose, to prepare Labor for government. Unlike Starmer himself, and unlike most of those who were in the running to become his ministers, Gray knew not only how Whitehall worked, but also how it should work better. His job was to ensure that the new government was up and running.

Instead, the government stumbled onto the ground. The July elections meant that Parliament was slow to regain its rhythm, leading to a disrupted summer and a lack of political direction. Universal winter fuel payments to over-65s have been then clumsily abolishedan amateur mistake. There have been easily avoidable falls over freebies and freebies, which ministers have foolishly tried to defend. All of this had little to do with the change Labor had promised and the public had voted for.

It was very damaging. But all this could have been foreseen. This definitely should have been handled much better. But that's not even what brought Gray down. The cause of his downfall was that Gray's idea of ​​how government should work had withered under the realities of power. In particular, this did not satisfy Starmer himself, as he gradually grew accustomed to having his feet under the Downing Street desk.

Gray's failure, according to internal critics this week, is that she prepared Labor for government in exactly the wrong way. She did not accept the reality that in modern politics and government the center will always want to shape what is done at the departmental level. Instead, she encouraged ministers to trust the Whitehall machine and lead their departments with their own goals and their own ministerial narratives. It was this fundamental difference in approach that led to her being expelled.

By October, Starmer had had enough. There appear to be two main reasons. First, Gray failed to prioritize the government's so-called missions, the criteria by which Starmer wants Labor to be judged at the next election. All these clean energy, the highest growth in the G7, NHS reform, educational opportunities and safer streets are cross-departmental projects. The same goes for the sixth unofficial mission: border control. Only the center of government, Starmer told a cabinet meeting last week, can ensure departments work together to achieve these goals.

Starmer's second reason is that in reality it is he, more than any minister, who must answer to the public for the success or failure of the government's priorities. The buck stops at his office. There is simply no other way. Like it or not, it is the Prime Minister, in press interviews, in Parliament and during the next elections, who must defend the government's ministerial priorities.

Which is why, in part, it was Starmer himself who traveled to the Cop29 summit in Baku this week to announce new commitments to cleaner energy targets. Number 10 believes that the government's major issues, on which its re-election hopes will depend, must be led from Downing Street and by the Prime Minister himself. The decision to go to Baku directly reflects what changed with Gray's departure.

He will now be followed by others. Starmer spent a lot of time abroad in the government's first months, largely because his schedule required him to attend a succession of international gatherings, of which next week's G20 summit in Brazil will be the next. a long lineage that began with the Summit of the European political community at Blenheim Palace in July.

However, expect, before Christmas, to see Starmer start to play a much more central role in domestic politics too. There are currently at least two such events in the looming Downing Street network. At least one of these is likely to involve advocating for NHS reforms of the type announced this week by Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

It is in this context that the stories suggesting the return of the Blairites to Downing Street must be seen. For once, these stories are neither exaggerations nor scary stories. This time it's simply true. The Blairites or some of them are indeed back. Their return does not imply a change of political direction for the Starmer government. Moreover, it solidifies Starmer's understanding that the Labor project will not go far in the Trumpian years of the 2020s unless it relies on experienced and politically savvy people ready to challenge the shibboleths.

The appointment, at the beginning of December, of Tony Blair's former chief of staff, Jonathan Powell, to the post of national security adviser is the most striking example. As Starmer refocuses on domestic policy, Powell is likely to carry much of the international heavy lifting. But the return as director of policy implementation and innovation of Liz Lloyd, possessing one of the driest senses of humor in Blair's old circle, is, if anything, more crucial. Most of the mission program will rest on his shoulders.

None of this means that Starmer's in-flight rebuild of his government engine will go smoothly, let alone succeed. But it must be seen for what it is: as a very big moment of change which gives coherent meaning to Gray's departure. Over the past summer, Starmer was still engaged in the phoney war in the early stages of his attempt to reconfigure the Labor Party into a plausible government for the transformed political landscape of the 2020s. He has now set his course. Even today, all this may have come too late to repair the damage the government inflicted on itself in the first few months. Gray's departure, however, marks the point where the pilot was abandoned and the project decided to get serious.