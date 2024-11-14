Nelson Peltz Connected Elon Musk to Donald Trump, Investor Says





Activist investor Nelson Peltz claims to have reconnected Tesla CEO Elon Musk with President-elect Donald Trump, hosting them both for breakfast at his home in late spring, months before Musk began supporting his campaign.

Speaking Wednesday at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference in Lower Manhattan, Peltz noted that he was a personal friend of Musk and that he and his son Diesel (a tech founder) hosted the couple.

“Elon was home for a weekend, and we had breakfast and invited Donald to breakfast, and they kind of got together again,” Peltz told CNBC's Sara Eisen on scene. “I was a matchmaker. That was late last spring, and since then, look, I don't know if Donald would have had this resounding victory without Elon. Elon was in Pennsylvania, I thought he was going to be Amish, he was there full time.

As for Musk's new role in the administration as co-head of the “Department of Government Effectiveness,” Peltz was optimistic.

“If Donald gives him the opportunity, he will cut costs. And that’s what we have to do,” he said. “We need to reduce costs.”

Peltz also discussed his failed proxy fight against The Walt Disney Co. earlier this year, joking that he might take another stab at the company if the stock price fell to a low low enough, and predicting that she would name a successor to CEO Bob Iger. before the end of next year, not in 2026, as President James Gorman previously indicated.

“The index funds didn't want me to win, the index funds got a lot of money from Disney and they didn't want me to win,” Peltz said, adding that he bought the stock in the 1980s and I sold everything for $119. “It wasn't much of a celebration with this win, because it was back in the 80s, and now it's closing in on 100 again.”

When Eisen asked him if he might give the company another try, Peltz didn't rule out the possibility: “If the title goes back to the '80s, I'll come back.” You can count on me,” he says, laughing.

As for the CEO's predictions, Peltz said he thinks Disney will name a successor to Iger next year, not 2026, but is optimistic Gorman is equipped to find the right person.

“I know Gorman. He's a good man, he's going to do a great job. And it will have a respectable CEO,” Peltz said. “The last two CEOs, Iger and Michael Eisner, I don't know what's going on in that Disney office. If you've been there a few years, you think your name is Walt Disney.”

