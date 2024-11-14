Trump has total control of Washington with a 'trifecta', but he won't always get what he wants





Getty Images

On election night, Donald Trump repeated the phrase: “Promises made, promises kept.”

Today, the Republicans have officially taken control of Congress and its “promises” are much easier to keep.

In Washington political parlance, a “trio government” is when the president's party also controls both houses of Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate.

This control is now that of the Republican Party of Donald Trump.

Single-party control was once common, but in recent decades it has become rarer and shorter. Often, the ruling party loses seats when midterm congressional elections occur two years later.

Both Trump and Joe Biden benefited from the trifecta during their first two years in the White House, but they also understood that having such control does not guarantee that a president can get what he wants.

In his first two years, Trump passed a signature tax bill – cutting corporate taxes from 35% to 21% and cutting some personal taxes.

But with some members of his own party reluctant to his surprise rise to the top in 2016, he has struggled to achieve other goals.

His plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act (known as Obamacare) failed when a senator from his own party, John McCain, refused to vote for it. He also failed to pass an infrastructure bill as he had promised.

In his first two years, with Democrats controlling the House and Senate, Biden managed to pass the American Rescue Plan, the Investment and Jobs Act, and the Chip and Science Act . But he too had to significantly reduce his spending and investment plans – presented under the name “Build Back Better” – after opposition from one of his own senators.

A major obstacle to full control by either party is that Senate bills require a three-fifths majority, or 60 votes, to bypass the filibuster, which allows senators to delay legislation by keeping the debate open. This means that when one party has a simple majority in the Senate, it must go to the other party to pass a bill.

What does a Republican trio mean for Trump's second term?

Even with a healthy majority in the Senate this time around, Trump won't have the magic 60 seats that would allow him to defeat the opposition's attempts to delay legislation.

And on Wednesday, Senate Republicans chose John Thune as majority leader over Rick Scott of Florida, the clear front-runner in the Trump camp, a sign that some lawmakers may reassert their independence (Trump has not officially endorsed Scott).

That said, a trio, if intelligently managed, opens the door to the possibility of major legislative initiatives.

Trump's power advantage could be key to delivering on his big promises such as the largest migrant deportation in history, drastic tariffs on foreign imports and rolling back environmental protections.

Using legislation to achieve these goals will make such plans much more difficult to overturn in court – something Donald Trump suffered during his first term when he made extensive use of executive orders that were regularly and often successfully challenged .

The legal landscape has also changed in Trump's favor.

The landmark achievement of his first term was appointing three conservatives to the Supreme Court, cementing a two-thirds majority for perhaps decades to come.

He also appointed more than four dozen judges to federal appeals courts, tilting several circuits toward a more conservative orientation.

The Republican majority in the Senate is also a key advantage.

Trump will be able to more easily get his nominees for administrative posts approved, something he struggled with in 2017, when internal resistance to him within the Republican Party was still significant.

All this bodes well for the next two busy, even turbulent, years. But, as recent history indicates, these threesomes don't last very long. The new administration will want to take action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cn42dzejpjvo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos