APEC/G20: World leaders heading to major summits are wary of Trump. China's Xi sees opportunity

As world leaders gather for two major summits in South America in the coming days, uncertainty over Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House is expected to become significant.

Many will struggle with what Trump America first this will have consequences for the global economy and the bitter conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.

China, perhaps more than most countries, will prepare for strained relations with the United States. But for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the upcoming rallies offer an opportunity, after Trump's election victory, to advance Beijing's goals: driving a wedge between the United States and its allies and presenting China as an alternative leader and stable.

How Beijing makes its case at the APEC summit of 21 Asia-Pacific economies in Peru this week, followed by a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies (G20) in Brazil next week could be crucial for China to weather the coming storm.

During his first term, Trump unleashed a trade and technology war with China and reframed the rising power as an American rival, a path largely followed by his successor Joe Biden, who further angered Beijing by involving allies and partners of the United States in its China policy.

And as Trump's second term raises the threat of new high tariffs and uncertainty, Xi and his delegation will carefully calibrate their diplomacy during these two meetings.

President Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are also among the leaders expected at the two summits, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G20.

It makes sense that Chinese officials would use these major events to try to shape certain international narratives at the moment, said Li Mingjiang, an associate professor of international relations at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University. Since there is not much time left until January 2025.

Trump has proposed imposing tariffs above 60% on all Chinese imports to the United States and could deepen Biden-era policies limiting Beijing's access to sensitive high technology. He also appears to be looking to fill his cabinet with China hawks, asking Congressman Mike Waltz to be his national security adviser, according to CNN, and Marco Rubio to join the administration as secretary of state.

Xi's congratulatory message to Trump last week appeared to show some of Beijing's concerns. The Chinese leader warned that the two countries would both benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Xi may seek to emphasize that message in a final meeting with Biden that senior U.S. officials said would take place on Saturday in Lima. Beijing would use such a meeting to signal that it wants communication and stability in relations, observers say.

But as questions arise about how strained U.S.-China relations could become, Beijing sees good relations with a wide range of other countries and unrestricted access to their markets as key to protecting its economy. This is especially true as it struggles with slowing growth, weak consumer demand and high unemployment at home.

And in Beijing's eyes, global uncertainty over Trump creates an opening for it to undo what, under Biden, had been about increasing coordination between the United States and its allies on trade, security and other areas to counter the perceived threat from China.

Many leaders who worked alongside Biden will watch warily as Trump, known for his erratic and transactional diplomacy, might alter their relationship when he begins his term in January.

The president-elect has threatened to impose 10% tariffs on goods imported into the United States from all countries, including its close partners. He called on U.S. allies in Asia to pay more to accommodate U.S. troops and said he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to any NATO member country that doesn't follow the guidelines. in terms of defense spending.

China wants to signal that it would not be very wise to side entirely with the United States and consider working with China as well, said Liu Dongshu, assistant professor of international affairs at the University of China. city ​​of Hong Kong.

Beijing has already taken steps to improve relations with key allies and partners in the Americas in recent months, such as opening visa-free entry to China to citizens of several European countries and resuming a trilateral summit with Japan and China. South Korea.

Xi and another close US partner, Indian leader Modi, met for their first formal bilateral meeting in five years in October, after reaching an agreement on military disengagement along their disputed border, a milestone to ease tensions.

Earlier this month, Chinese Premier Li Qiang engaged with leaders and leaders in a trade exhibition, China would further open its market to create great global opportunities.

Xi and his delegation will likely continue sending such messages to U.S. partners at the Lima and Rio de Janeiro summits, while also seeking to present China as a leading power dedicated to global stability.

For the G20 and APEC, China's message will be: “There is major uncertainty ahead, but China is certain and will remain committed to peace and development,” Yun Sun said , director of the China program. at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington.

However, Chinese leaders will have to fight to win the trust of American partners in Europe and Asia, observers say.

Regardless of any friction with the future US president, these countries have watched with concern as he has intensified aggression in the South China Sea and towards Taiwan, while supporting Russian leader Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine.

However, they He may have no choice but to engage more with China if Trump repeats his first-term decisions to withdraw from organizations like the World Health Organization or international agreements like the Paris climate agreement.

Such moves would also reinforce Xi's long-standing goal of reshaping the international liberal order that he sees as unfairly skewed in favor of the United States and presenting China as its alternative leader. His vision has so far found the greatest support in the Global South, where China's Belt and Road Initiative and other development efforts have already increased Beijing's influence.

If America withdraws from the global system, there is space for someone else to step in and China is one of the very few countries that has both some capacity and some intention to fill that gap. gap, Liu said in Hong Kong.

China's ability to achieve this, however, depends on the strength of its economy and how it copes with possible additional pressure from the United States, he added.

As such, Beijing may tread carefully both in its diplomacy in the coming days and in its broader international efforts, according to Sun in Washington.

Beijing is concerned about Trump's anger and what he might do to harm Chinese interests bilaterally, she said. China will need to balance its move toward global leadership with considerations of relations with the United States and avoid poking Trump in the eye.